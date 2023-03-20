Marlins Game Coverage
Victor Mesa Jr. called game!!!! pic.twitter.com/7xlOloxv8k— Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) March 19, 2023
Marlins Podcast Episodes
- The United States defeated Cuba on Sunday, 14-2, to advance to the World Baseball Classic finals. Fittingly, Jeff Conine and Liván Hernández threw out the ceremonial first pitches.
- Prior to the game, hundreds of protesters gathered outside LoanDepot Park in opposition to Cuba’s oppressive government. There were three interruptions during the game itself when protestors ran onto the field.
- José Altuve (Venezuela) suffered a right thumb fracture on a hit by pitch in Saturday’s WBC game that will require surgery. Per ESPN’s Jeff Passan, he’ll be out for at least two months, which would be the longest injured list stint of Altuve’s major league career.
- The Marlins have released hitting prospects Diowill Burgos, Federico Polanco and Jhonny Melenciano, according to Fish On The Farm. Burgos was acquired from the Cardinals in the Austin Dean trade. Polanco was acquired from the Mets in the Jordan Yamamoto trade. Melenciano signed with the Marlins as an international free agent in 2018 for a $200,000 bonus. Today happens to be Polanco’s 22nd birthday.
- Our Fish Stripes podcast shows are now part of the Fans First Sports Network! We have rebranded the podcast channel accordingly to Fish on First. If you were already subscribed, you should be getting today’s new episode of The Offishial Show as you normally would. Just look out for the new logo. Ratings, reviews and feedback are immensely appreciated.
- The Marlins begin their final week of Grapefruit League competition by giving Daniel Castano the start against the Cardinals in Jupiter (1:10 p.m. first pitch). Steven Okert, A.J. Puk, Tanner Scott and Eli Villalobos are expected to pitch in relief. Watch on MLB.TV (Cardinals broadcast) or listen on Fox Sports 940.
- Yuli Gurriel and José Iglesias have three separate opt-outs in their minor league deals, as Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald explains. The first is coming up this Saturday. They can also opt out on May 1 or June 1 if not selected to the Marlins 40-man roster by then.
