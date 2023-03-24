In what has become an annual tradition, we’re making bold predictions about the upcoming Miami Marlins season. Isaac Azout and Kevin Barral are joined by Ely Sussman to explain the following takes:

Enjoy Episode 37!

Subscribe to the Fish Stripes YouTube channel for the video version of every Unfiltered episode.

Follow Isaac (@IsaacAzout), Kevin (@kevin_barral), Ely (@RealEly) and Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) on Twitter. Full Miami Marlins coverage here at FishStripes.com.

Fish Stripes is ranked by Feedspot as the world’s No. 2 Miami Marlins podcast (trailing only the pod that’s produced by the franchise itself). Our programs include The Offishial Show, Big Fish Small Pod, Fish Stripes Unfiltered and Earning Their Stripes. All new episodes are posted to FishStripes.com/podcasts. You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Podbean, Megaphone or wherever you normally get your pods from.