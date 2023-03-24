In what has become an annual tradition, we’re making bold predictions about the upcoming Miami Marlins season. Isaac Azout and Kevin Barral are joined by Ely Sussman to explain the following takes:
- Huascar Brazoban records 25 saves (Isaac)
- Jazz Chisholm Jr. hits for the cycle (Ely)
- Skip Schumaker is NL Manager of the Year finalist (Kevin)
- Jesús Sânchez hits 40 home runs (Isaac)
- Peyton Burdick hits 15 MLB home runs (Ely)
- Jesús Luzardo finishes top 5 in NL Cy Young voting (Kevin)
- Edward Cabrera earns NL All-Star selection (Isaac)
- Evan Fitterer wins Marlins Minor League Pitcher of the Year (Ely)
- Jazz Chisholm Jr. goes 25 HR/25 SB (Kevin)
- Will Banfield makes MLB debut (Isaac)
- Marlins have first-ever 10-game winning streak (Ely)
- Eury Pérez makes 10 MLB starts (Kevin)
- Jacob Amaya hits 13 MLB home runs (Isaac)
- Joey Wendle signs two-year contract extension (Ely)
- Luis Arraez wins NL batting title (Kevin)
Enjoy Episode 37!
