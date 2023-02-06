2023 Marlins Season Preview

Being different does not necessarily lead to getting better, but the Miami Marlins had to try something heading into 2023. Last season’s disaster called for them to make significant personnel, philosophical and cultural changes. We will soon find out whether or not those changes translate to extra wins.

The Marlins Season Preview series on Fish Stripes will get you familiar with all of the players who could potentially have meaningful roles with the major league club and key prospects progressing through the farm system who have a lot at stake, while analyzing the impact of incoming coaches and front office staffers, plus the new MLB rules going into effect. We’ll provide additional context from national media and objective projections, contrasting that with the perspective from members of the Marlins organization.

In the lead-up to Opening Day on Mar. 30, let us know what other specific stories/angles you think should be included in the series.