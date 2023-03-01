MLB Pipeline’s Jim Callis joins Daniel Rodriguez, Louis Addeo-Weiss and Ely Sussman to explain how he ranked the Top 30 prospects in the Marlins organization entering the 2023 season. Featured players include Eury Pérez, Jacob Berry, Max Meyer, Kahlil Watson, Cody Morissette, José Gerardo, Joe Mack, Paul McIntosh, Nasim Nuñez, Jacob Amaya, Sixto Sánchez and Victor Mesa Jr. The conversation concludes with early thoughts on the 2023 MLB Draft.

Callis admits that he’s higher on Jacob Berry than other evaluators and believes very strongly in his offensive potential. He calls Paul McIntosh an “organizational favorite” among his Marlins sources and highlighted Sixto Sánchez and Kahlil Watson as his “toughest players to rank.”

