We asked for your biggest storylines entering 2023 Spring Training and Marlins Twitter delivered.

Isaac Azout, Kevin Barral and Ely Sussman discuss all of the following fan-suggested topics:

Key players being used out of their normal positions

Bullpen roles for A.J. Puk, Matt Barnes and others

Personality of the team under Skip Schumaker

Depth to withstand injuries

Possibility of a six-man starting rotation

How much to rely on Garrett Cooper

Sixto Sánchez’s comeback attempt

Sandy Alcantara’s mission to win NL Cy Young again

Enjoy Episode 35!

