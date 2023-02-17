 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fish Stripes Unfiltered Episode 35: Hottest Topics Entering Marlins Spring Training

Isaac, Kevin and Ely respond to many of the storyline ideas submitted by Marlins fans at the dawn of the 2023 season.

By Isaac Azout, Kevin Barral, and Ely Sussman
We asked for your biggest storylines entering 2023 Spring Training and Marlins Twitter delivered.

Isaac Azout, Kevin Barral and Ely Sussman discuss all of the following fan-suggested topics:

Enjoy Episode 35!

