2023 Marlins Season Preview: Jon Berti

UTIL Jon Berti

2022 MLB stolen base leader (41)

Also set career highs with 102 games played and 2.5 bWAR (358 AB)

Settled with Marlins to avoid arbitration hearing; will make $2.1M in 2023 and has $3.5M club option for 2024

Strengths

Jon Berti gives his best Spider-Man impression to make this catch! pic.twitter.com/PghZVDl251 — Daniel (@Drodyyy) August 29, 2022

Berti is the ultimate utility player, having played five different positions last season for Miami (2B/3B/SS/LF/CF).

He ranked in the 97th percentile for Sprint Speed during the 2022 season, which he used to win the stolen base crown. Beyond that, advanced metrics help to fully illustrate Berti’s acumen on the basepaths. According to FanGraphs, only St. Louis’ Tommy Edman (8.4 BsR) had more overall baserunning value than Berti (8.0 BsR).

At the plate, Berti’s strength lies in his ability to draw walks. He posted a 10.4 BB% (league average is 8.2 BB%), placing him in the 77th percentile among all major leaguers. He actually led the Marlins with 42 total walks despite limited starting opportunities.

Here is a video of Berti showing his plus speed:

Weaknesses

In 2022, Berti’s bat ranked below the league average in many key categories, including expected slugging percentage, barrel rate and average exit velocity. He only managed an OPS of .662—he was 5th on the team, but that’s just a reflection of the lack of quality hitters who played for the Marlins last season. According to Baseball-Reference, his bat was worth minus-1 runs, which ranked 381st in all of baseball.

Berti significantly struggled in road games, accruing a slash line of .207/.312/.253 (68 wRC+). He has not homered away from Miami since July 2021.

Even though his versatility is useful, Berti lacks arm strength. When he plays any position besides second base, that deficiency becomes more noticeable.

2023 Marlins Role

ZiPS Projection: .230/.319/.334, 91 wRC+, 26 SB

In 2023, Berti should resume his “swiss army knife” duties, though what we saw from him in 2022 may have been his performative apex. He is now going into his age-33 season. Some athletes are still in their prime at that point, but defense and baserunning can fade faster than other baseball skills. He won’t be an everyday player, and the Fish don’t need him to be with established veterans like Luis Arraez and Jean Segura joining the infield mix.

I see Berti playing all over the field once again in 2023. He can back up Arraez and Segura at second and third, respectively. There will be late-game situations where he’s brought in as a pinch-runner and stays in at whichever position the Marlins need him at.

Overall, I'm higher than most on Berti. Under the right circumstances, he might repeat as the stolen base champion.