New podcast channel name, same insightful and entertaining Miami Marlins coverage from the Fish Stripes staff! Now that they’ve all been eliminated from the tournament and returned to Marlins Spring Training camp, Ely Sussman recaps the WBC performances of Sandy Alcantara (Dominican Republic), Johnny Cueto (Dominican Republic), Jean Segura (Dominican Republic), Luis Arraez (Venezuela), Jesús Luzardo (Venezuela), Enmanuel De Jesús (Venezuela) and Anthony Maldonado (Puerto Rico).

Enjoy Episode 187!

Here are the individual stats for every Marlin during tournament play:

Sandy Alcantara—3.2 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 1 HR, 3 BB, 2 K

Jean Segura—2 PA, .500/.500/1.000, 2 RBI

Johnny Cueto—2.0 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 1 HR, 0 BB, 2 K

Luis Arraez—19 PA, .235/.316/.647, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 4 K

Jesús Luzardo—4.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K

Enmanuel De Jesús—3.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 5 K

Anthony Maldonado—1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Follow Ely (@RealEly) and Fish Stripes (@fishstripes). Check out our full coverage here at FishStripes.com.

Fish on First is ranked by Feedspot as the world’s No. 2 Miami Marlins podcast (trailing only the pod that’s produced by the franchise itself). Our programs include The Offishial Show, Fish Stripes Unfiltered, Fishology and What a Relief. All new episodes are posted to FishStripes.com/podcasts. You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Podbean, Megaphone or wherever you normally get your pods from.