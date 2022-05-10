Marlins Game Coverage
Fish Stripes Podcast Episode
- More than half of all Marlins games this season (15 of 29) have been decided by a single run. As you might expect, that is the highest percentage of any MLB team. They’ve lost 10 such games while no other team has lost more than seven.
- SportsGrid’s Craig Mish reports that the Marlins players who recently landed on the injured list—Brian Anderson, Jon Berti and Richard Bleier—remain in San Diego. It is presumed that they tested positive for COVID. Fortunately, nobody new joined them on the IL on Monday.
- On our latest livestream, we bantered about Dylan Floro’s return and Elieser Hernandez’s lack of job security. Fish Stripes LIVE is presented by Loupe.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 51.2% chance to win their next game against the Diamondbacks.
- Sandy Alcantara ranks 14th, Pablo López ranks 21st, Trevor Rogers ranks 34th and Jesús Luzardo ranks 39th on The List of top starting pitchers for fantasy baseball created by Nick Pollack of Pitcher List.
- Ethan Budowsky of Just Baseball details how López is knocking on the door of elite starter status.
- The Marlins still occupy the “Solid Contenders” tiers of the FanGraphs Power Rankings. They dropped from No. 13 to No. 16 on the MLB.com rankings.
- Bryan Hoeing told Walter Villa of Baseball America that he tweaked the way he grips his slider entering this season. Villa also writes about how Hoeing could have been a high-level college basketball player. The 25-year-old right-hander is prominently featured in my weekly Marlins MiLB leaderboards piece.
- Former Marlins first-round draft pick Josh Naylor had the night of his life on Monday, becoming the first player in MLB history to hit two 3+ run homers in the ninth inning or later in the same game.
- Speaking of first-rounders, an updated 2022 MLB mock draft from Ryan Miller of Just Baseball has the Marlins selecting Texas Tech infielder Jace Jung with the sixth overall pick. Here is Hector Rodriguez’s draft profile on Jung. Here is his new profile on Cal Poly infielder Brooks Lee, who Miller projects to go No. 1 overall.
- On this day 15 years ago, Josh Willingham generated all of the Marlins’ offense with one swing.
- Congrats to former Marlins outfielder Chris Coghlan on receiving his undergrad degree from Ole Miss! The Fish drafted Coghlan in 2006 and convinced him to forgo his senior baseball season with a $950,000 signing bonus. Good move.
Loading comments...