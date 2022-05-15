Marlins vs. Brewers: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 15, 2022

Welcome to Sunday’s Marlins (15-18, +14 RD) vs. Brewers (21-13, +24 RD) game thread. The 25th anniversary celebration of the 1997 World Series title-winning team continues with an alumni softball game.

Our free Marlins prop bets contest has returned...with a few tweaks.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. I have divided the Marlins schedule into nine separate “innings” and will be awarding a BreakingT t-shirt to each inning’s points leader. The second inning runs from April 29 through May 18.

Brewers Starting Lineup

RHP Brandon Woodruff

Notes: After ranking in the 90th percentile last season in hard hit rate, Woodruff has plummeted to the 20th percentile. Most of his issues have come in road games (12.00 ERA in 12.0 IP)...Josh Hader is in the midst of an immense scoreless streak that dates back to July 2021.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Elieser Hernandez

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: De La Cruz, González and Henry in, Garrett Cooper, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jacob Stallings out; Sánchez moves up from 6 to 1, Anderson moves up from 7 to 5, Rojas moves up from 8 to 6; Aguilar switches from DH to 1B, García switches from RF to DH

Pregame Transactions: Jesús Luzardo (left forearm strain) placed on 15-day injured list, Lewin Díaz recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville

Additional Notes: The Marlins nearly made it seven full turns through their starting rotation without any injuries. Fingers crossed that Luzardo’s forearm strain isn’t the precursor to something more significant. Poteet will start in his place on Monday...Díaz is on the Marlins active roster for the first time this season. He could be going back down to Jacksonville in the next few days if Cooper (left knee contusion) avoids the IL...Aguilar has been dramatically more productive with the bat at home this season (202 wRC+) compared to on the road (61 wRC+).

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and Gaby Sanchez in the booth—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Glenn Geffner and J.P. Arencibia). Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Louis Addeo-Weiss and Noah Berger are representing Fish Stripes at LoanDepot Park as credentialed reporters . Follow them on Twitter (@addeo_louis00 and @Trainboy100) for in-games updates.

Louis will handle the game recap article.

All four Marlins full-season minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

DraftKings Odds