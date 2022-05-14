Marlins vs. Brewers: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 14, 2022

Welcome to Saturday’s Marlins (14-18, +8 RD) vs. Brewers (21-12, +30 RD) game thread. The 25th anniversary celebration of the 1997 World Series title-winning team continues.

Our free Marlins prop bets contest has returned...with a few tweaks.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. I have divided the Marlins schedule into nine separate “innings” and will be awarding a BreakingT t-shirt to each inning’s points leader. The second inning runs from April 29 through May 18.

Brewers Starting Lineup

LHP Eric Lauer

Notes: Lauer has pitched just as well as Corbin Burnes so far this season. His strikeout rate has exploded with the aid of extra fastball velocity...Adames owns a meager .164/.220/.273 slash line in 17 career games against the Marlins. Weird...Josh Hader is in the midst of an immense scoreless streak that dates back to July 2021.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Trevor Rogers

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Sánchez moves up from 7 to 6, Anderson moves down from 6 to 7; Aguilar and Cooper swap 1B/DH

Pregame Transactions: RHP Josh Roberson traded to Rays

Additional Notes: It’s only the second time this season that Chisholm has occupied the leadoff spot against an opposing lefty. He also did it last Saturday when facing Sean Manaea in San Diego (the Marlins won, 8-0)...Aguilar has been dramatically more productive with the bat at home this season (188 wRC+) compared to on the road (61 wRC+)...If you are attending the game and find yourself with an extra replica World Series ring, consider negotiating a deal with Sean Millerick.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and Gaby Sanchez in the booth—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Glenn Geffner and J.P. Arencibia). Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Hector Rodriguez and Kevin Barral are representing Fish Stripes at LoanDepot Park as credentialed reporters and Danis Sosa is there as a credentialed photographer. Follow them on Twitter (@Hector_Baseball, @kevin_barral and @sosafins) for in-games updates.

Hector will handle the game recap article.

All four Marlins full-season minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

