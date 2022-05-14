As a member of the Miami Marlins, Tyler Moore hit just six home runs in 104 games. His biggest shot however, came as a pinch hitter and on this day five years ago.

Shut out for more than six innings, Moore delivered a three-run blast to send the moms at the park home happy on Mother’s Day. Moore’s blast lifted the Marlins to a 3-1 win over the Atlanta Braves at Marlins Park.

For six and a half innings, Miami had managed just three total hits on May 14, 2017. Behind starting pitcher R.A. Dickey, the Braved led 1-0 as the contest shifted to the bottom of the seventh.

After being stifled by Dickey, the Marlins finally started to make some noise as Giancarlo Stanton doubled to lead off the inning. Derek Dietrich and JT Riddle each flied out, but catcher A.J. Ellis managed to draw a walk in between. With two outs and two on, manager Don Mattingly turned to his bench.

Moore had not homered and had just one RBI to that point in the season. On the first pitch seen from the knuckleballer Dickey, Moore left no doubt.

His blast easily cleared the wall in left-centerfield. The Marlins had done more than broken up the shutout. They had the lead.

David Phelps and AJ Ramos worked scoreless, hitless innings of relief to seal the victory. Kyle Barraclough picked up the win while Dickey took the loss.

Nick Markakis drove in Ender Inciarte for the Braves’ only run of the day. Inciarte and Freddie Freeman each had two hits for Atlanta. Marcell Ozuna had two of the five Miami hits.

The win not only gave Miami moms a happy Mother’s Day, but it kept Atlanta from sweeping the series. Moore’s pinch-hit blast accounted for all of the Marlins’ offense. It came on this day five years ago.