The Miami Marlins were back in the win column Saturday night as they cruised past the Milwaukee Brewers, 9-3. The Fish had quality pitching and their offense exploded with two four-run innings.

Left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers got the start and win for the Marlins. Rogers might have had his best start of the season. Brewers shortstop Willy Adames took Rogers deep in the first inning, but the 2021 All-Star shook it off and dominated from that point forward. Rogers pitched 5 1⁄ 3 innings allowing five hits, one run, no walks, and high strikeouts.

Rogers was replaced by fellow left-hander Steven Okert. He faced two batters in the sixth but retired them both. Okert only threw seven pitches as he recorded a grounder and strikeout.

Right-handed relief pitcher Anthony Bender got the seventh inning after pitching on Friday night. Bender was solid in his one inning of work as he allowed one hit but didn’t allow any runs. He threw fourteen pitches including nine strikes.

Dylan Floro came in for the Marlins in the eighth, making his second appearance of the season. Floro gave up a towering two-run home run to Hunter Renfroe. He has an unsightly 22.50 earned run average since returning from rotator cuff tendinitis.

Tommy Nance would shut the door in the ninth. Nance struck out two in his excellent inning of work and only needed nine pitches to secure the Marlins’ win.

The inconsistent Marlins offense had one of their good nights as they scored nine runs on eleven hits and three home runs. First baseman Jesús Aguilar got things going for the Marlins as he homered to left-center tying the game at one. Aguilar also doubled to left center to score Jacob Stallings in the eighth.

Aggy has been amazing at LoanDepot Park this season (.392/.450/.608, 202 wRC+ in 14 G).

Jorge Soler followed up Aguilar’s home run in the fourth with a home run of his own. Soler smoked a screaming line drive to left-center that was tracked at 109.9 mph off the bat and traveled 411 feet.

Jesús Sánchez kept the fourth inning alive with a single up the middle before Brian Anderson blasted a two-run home run to left. Anderson has reached base in both games he has played since returning from the IL.

Avisaíl García has been heating up at the plate lately and continued to put together good at-bats in Saturday’s win. García went 2-for-5 with a run scored. He is 7-for-19 (.368 BA) this week.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. went 2-for-5 with two singles and Sánchez later had a nine-minute plate appearance that resulted in a walk. He scored twice.

Don Mattingly’s Postgame Press Conference

What’s next?

The Miami Marlins will return to the diamond Sunday afternoon for their rubber match against the Milwaukee Brewers. Right-handed pitcher Elieser Hernandez will be on the mound for the Marlins on Sunday. Hernandez has struggled this season: a 2-2 record with a 6.37 ERA (64 ERA+), 1.42 WHIP and eight home runs given up in 29 2⁄ 3 innings pitched.

The Brewers will have right-handed pitcher Brandon Woodruff on the mound for the series finale. After an All-Star season in 2021, Woodruff has started this season off on the wrong foot. Woodruff has a 3-2 record with a 5.97 ERA (69 ERA+) and 1.36 WHIP.

The first pitch for the series finale is at 1:40 pm EST on Bally Sports Florida, and it’ll be preceded by a softball game at 11:45 am featuring the alumni of the Marlins’ 1997 World Series team.