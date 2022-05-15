The scene Sunday was one Marlins fans had become numb to at this point. Elieser Hernandez, the presumed odd man out in a rotation that should be expecting Max Meyer any day now, looked sharp through the first four innings, with Milwaukee having only 1 unearned run to show for their early efforts.

But, as has been the case a time too many before it, the Brewers lineup was set to turn over for the third time entering the 5th. No. 9 hitter Jace Peterson deposited an 86 mph changeup into the right-center field seats, cutting the Miami lead to 3-2. One batter later, Kolten Wong greeted Elieser in the same manner, this time on a slider that again sailed over the head of right fielder Bryan De La Cruz. The game was now tied at 3-3.

Fast-forward to the end of the inning, and Elieser’s final line keeps the murmurs about his unwarranted roster spot alive and well: 4+ IP, 3 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO (2 HR)

“I could have been better. I made a couple of mistakes, and paid the price for it,” said Hernández through an interpreter.

Miami would also trail Milwaukee 5-3 in what would turn out to be a 7-3 loss to the first-place Brewers. With the loss, the Marlins fall to 15-19, losers in 11 of their last 14.

The bats made their presence felt early, though, as catcher Payton Henry would plate a pair with a single in the first, and Jorge Soler would connect for his team-leading 7th home run in the bottom of the 3rd.

Jorge Soler with a 600-foot high moon bomb. pic.twitter.com/Y4Cuquv9aG — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) May 15, 2022

However, as soon as the ball hit off of Jace Peterson’s bat in the top of the 5th, the momentum shift in loanDepot Park was ever-present.

The Brewers would later get run-scoring hits from Rowdy Tellez and Omar Narváez, who homered and doubled, respectively.

Looking Ahead

The Fish get a chance to sleep in their own beds tonight as they await the arrival of the Washington Nationals in a series set to begin Monday. Aaron Sanchez (2-2, 7.58 ERA) will square off against Sandy Alcantara (2-2, 2.74 ERA) with first pitch slated for 6:40 Eastern.

Of Note