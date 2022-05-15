The scene Sunday was one Marlins fans had become numb to at this point. Elieser Hernandez, the presumed odd man out in a rotation that should be expecting Max Meyer any day now, looked sharp through the first four innings, with Milwaukee having only 1 unearned run to show for their early efforts.
But, as has been the case a time too many before it, the Brewers lineup was set to turn over for the third time entering the 5th. No. 9 hitter Jace Peterson deposited an 86 mph changeup into the right-center field seats, cutting the Miami lead to 3-2. One batter later, Kolten Wong greeted Elieser in the same manner, this time on a slider that again sailed over the head of right fielder Bryan De La Cruz. The game was now tied at 3-3.
Fast-forward to the end of the inning, and Elieser’s final line keeps the murmurs about his unwarranted roster spot alive and well: 4+ IP, 3 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO (2 HR)
“I could have been better. I made a couple of mistakes, and paid the price for it,” said Hernández through an interpreter.
Miami would also trail Milwaukee 5-3 in what would turn out to be a 7-3 loss to the first-place Brewers. With the loss, the Marlins fall to 15-19, losers in 11 of their last 14.
The bats made their presence felt early, though, as catcher Payton Henry would plate a pair with a single in the first, and Jorge Soler would connect for his team-leading 7th home run in the bottom of the 3rd.
Jorge Soler with a 600-foot high moon bomb. pic.twitter.com/Y4Cuquv9aG— Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) May 15, 2022
However, as soon as the ball hit off of Jace Peterson’s bat in the top of the 5th, the momentum shift in loanDepot Park was ever-present.
Jace Peterson (3) pic.twitter.com/qLqpq5sISd— ’ ™️ (@yelichfans) May 15, 2022
The Brewers would later get run-scoring hits from Rowdy Tellez and Omar Narváez, who homered and doubled, respectively.
Looking Ahead
The Fish get a chance to sleep in their own beds tonight as they await the arrival of the Washington Nationals in a series set to begin Monday. Aaron Sanchez (2-2, 7.58 ERA) will square off against Sandy Alcantara (2-2, 2.74 ERA) with first pitch slated for 6:40 Eastern.
Of Note
- Entering play Sunday, Hernandez’s 46 home runs over his last 44 appearances made for the 27th time in big league history in which a pitcher has done so over that number of appearances. His 189.1 innings in that span, though, make for the fewest innings thrown to reach said mark.
- Left-hander Jesús Luzardo was placed on the 15-day IL with a left forearm strain. Per manager Don Mattingly, they’ll be using a spot starter on Tuesday.
- With his “golden sombrero” Sunday, Jesús Sánchez has now been responsible for 3 of Miami’s last 5 four-strikeout games.
Loading comments...