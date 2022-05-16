Marlins Game Coverage
- Sunday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville lost, 11-6; Double-A Pensacola won, 6-5; High-A Beloit lost, 2-1; Low-A Jupiter lost, 9-2. The Blue Wahoos’ six-game winning streak is tied for the fourth-longest active streak in minors. My Fish Prospects of the Week selections are Pat Monteverde (Beloit) and Ian Lewis (Jupiter), with honorable mentions to Zach McCambley (Pensacola) and Jerar Encarnación (Pensacola).
- Monteverde is the latest addition to our MiLB highlights playlist.
- Robert Murray of FanSided reported that Jacksonville’s Grant Dayton was going to exercise the May 15 opt-out in his contract. I have yet to see any confirmation of him doing so. If Dayton elects free agency, the “untouchable” Josh Simpson deserves a promotion.
- All five National League East teams lost on Sunday, the first time that’s happened so far this season.
- The Marlins currently have 12.9% odds of making the 2022 playoffs, 2.5% odds of winning the NL East division and 0.5% odds of a World Series title, according to FanGraphs. At this time a week ago, those percentages were 15.9%, 2.8% and 0.5%, respectively.
- Revisiting our Fish Stripes LIVE Marlins vs. Brewers series predictions, Craig Mish, Alex Carver, Daniel Rodriguez and I each had the Brewers winning. Noah Berger picks up a series MVP point thanks to Brian Anderson.
Entering another new Marlins series, we have updated Fish Picks prop bets! FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 65.5% chance to win their series opener against the Nationals.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 65.5% chance to win their series opener against the Nationals.
- Ronald Acuña Jr. has been sidelined since May 10 with a groin issue, but there’s optimism that he will avoid the injured list and be available this weekend when the Marlins host the Braves.
- At 42 years young, Albert Pujols made his first career pitching appearance. The Cardinals used him on the mound in a game that they were winning, too.
- Peter Gammons of The Athletic is the latest to applaud both sides of the 2019 Jazz Chisholm Jr. for Zac Gallen trade.
- Coincidence...or something more? During the bottom of the fourth inning of Saturday’s game, Jim Leyland (Bally Sports Florida), Gary Sheffield (Fox Sports 940) and Liván Hernández (WAQI 710) were each making guest appearances on Marlins broadcasts when the home team’s lineup erupted to put a crooked number on the scoreboard.
- Danis Sosa made his 2022 season debut for Fish Stripes, capturing these great photos from the Fish win.
