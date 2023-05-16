 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
2023 MLB Draft Profile: Enrique Bradfield

Should the Marlins select Bradfield if he’s available with their first-round draft pick?

By Hector Rodriguez
Enrique Bradfield Jr. #51 of the Vanderbilt Commodores bats against the Georgia Bulldogs at Hawkins Field on April 1, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Carly Mackler/Getty Images

Position: OF

Height: 6’1″

Weight: 170 pounds

School: Vanderbilt 

Enrique Bradfield Jr. is a 6’1”, 170-pound center fielder who plays for the Vanderbilt Commodores. Bradfield is considered to be one of the fastest prospects in this draft class.

Coming out of high school three years ago, Bradfield was a Top 100 prospect and a top ten prospect out of Florida. Bradfield went undrafted in 2020 as his commitment to Vanderbilt was very solid. His career as a Commodore has solidified him as somebody capable of succeeding at the pro level.

During his first season at Vandy, Bradfield earned a starting role and played in 67 games. Bradfield slashed .336/.451/.414 with 82 hits, eight doubles, four triples, 38 RBIs, 47 stolen bases, and a .865 OPS. Bradfield was named a Freshman All-American and the SEC Freshman of the Year.

In his sophomore season, Bradfield had another big season and started to hit with more power. He slashed .317/.415/.498 with 77 hits, ten doubles, five triples, eight home runs, 46 stolen bases, and a .913 OPS. He was a consensus All-American and wasn’t caught stealing at all during the 2022 season.

So far this season, Bradfield continues to hit for the Vanderbilt Commodores. He is slashing .290/.442/.436 with 54 hits, ten doubles, five home runs, 31 stolen bases, and a .878 OPS.

Bradfield is one of the best athletes in the 2023 class. He utilizes that athleticism on the bases, but it also has turned him into an elite defensive center field with Gold Glove potential. In the SEC this season, the league average strikeout rate is 20%—Bradfield’s strikeout rate is only 13% (a career best).

Strengths

  • Elite speed
  • Potential Gold Glove winner
  • Plus hit tools
  • Hits to all fields
  • Extremely low strikeout rate
  • Leadoff type batter

Weakness

  • Doesn’t possess any power
  • Below-average arm strength
  • His batting average has dipped since he has tried to hit for more power

Pro Comparison: Juan Pierre

Projection: Top 15 pick

Bottom Line

Particularly over the last year, the Miami Marlins have zoned in on contact-oriented hitters. Enrique Bradfield Jr. will surely be on their radar if they intend to stick with that approach.

Bradfield grew up in Hialeah and watched the Marlins as a kid. He already has relationships with key members of the organization (as pictured above). The question is whether the Marlins are comfortable utilizing their first-round pick on the lefty-swinging 21-year-old because he’s unlikely to still be on the board when their second selection comes around.

