2023 MLB Draft Profile: Jacob Gonzalez

Position: SS Height: 6’2″ Weight: 200 pounds School: Ole Miss

Jacob Gonzalez is a 6’2”, 200-pound shortstop who plays for the Ole Miss Rebels. Gonzalez is one of the top prospects in the 2023 MLB Draft class andt could be on the Marlins’ radar.

Coming out of high school, Gonzalez was a top-150 ranked prospect and a top-25 prospect out of California. Gonzalez went undrafted out of high school and honored his commitment to the Rebels.

During his first season at Ole Miss, Gonzalez had a monster season and started in all 67 games for Ole Miss. Gonzalez slashed .355/.443/.561 with 93 hits, sixteen doubles, twelve home runs, 55 RBIs, 38 walks, and 1.005 OPS. Gonzalez was also named the National Freshman of the Year by D1 Baseball.

In his sophomore season, Gonzalez helped Ole Miss win a national championship. He didn’t hit as well as he did in his freshman season. However, Gonzalez led the Rebels in home runs with 18.

Jacob Gonzalez, pretty swing alert pic.twitter.com/4Ry1liMjab — Stephen Schoch (@bigdonkey47) June 26, 2022

So far this season, Gonzalez is raking for the Rebels. Gonzalez is slashing .349/.477/.621 with 46 hits, 15 doubles, seven home runs, 37 RBIs, and a 1.098 OPS. MLB Pipeline has Jacob Gonzalez as the fifth-ranked prospect in the upcoming draft class.

Jacob Gonzalez (@OleMissBSB) ties things up w/ the 2-run shot. 108 EV/368 ft. The tools speak for themselves, highly productive college bat w/ the glove & athleticism to remain at SS long term. Have been impressed w/ the plate discipline all series. Almost certainly a top 10 pick pic.twitter.com/i7ZE5cQ4jh — PG College Baseball (@PGCollegeBall) April 8, 2023

This left-handed-hitting infielder has good bat-to-ball skills and plate discipline. Gonzalez has walked more than he has struck out in each of the three seasons of his collegiate career.

Strengths

Plus hit tools

Advance plate approach

Good power

Good glove

Above-average arm strength

Weaknesses

Lacks range typically needed to stick at shortstop

Below-average speed

Gets pull-happy when he’s hunting for the homer

Pro Comparison: Vaughn Grissom

Projection: Top 10 pick

Bottom Line

Jacob Gonzalez has had an excellent collegiate career and will be one of the first players taken in the 2023 MLB Draft. Gonzalez might even be one of the top options on the Marlins’ draft board.

Every team considering Gonzalez needs to ask themselves whether they see him as a shortstop in the pros. An offensive profile like his could be a steal with the 10th overall pick if he’s manning a premium defensive position moving forward.