2023 MLB Draft Profile: Jacob Wilson

Position: SS Height: 6’3″ Weight: 190 pounds School: Grand Canyon

Jacob Wilson is a 6’3”, 190-pound shortstop that plays for the Grand Canyon Lopes. Wilson is one of the top prospects in the 2023 MLB Draft class.

Coming out of high school, Wilson was a top 500 ranked prospect and a top 100 prospect out of California. Wilson went undrafted out of high school and signed to play college baseball for Grand Canyon.

During his first collegiate season, Wilson earned a starting role and played in 47 games. Wilson slashed .313/.376/.440 with 57 hits, eleven doubles, four home runs, 29 RBIs, and a .816 OPS. Wilson was named a Freshman All-American and earned All-WAC first-team honors.

As a sophomore, Wilson had a breakout season and was a Golden Spikes semifinalist. Wilson slashed .358/.418/.585 with 88 hits, eighteen doubles, twelve home runs, 25 walks, and a 1.004 OPS. He also only struck out seven times in 275 plate appearances.

So far this season, Wilson continues to hit for the Grand Canyon Lopes. Entering Friday, Wilson is slashing .479/.505/.723 with 45 hits, nine doubles, four triples, two home runs and a 1.228 OPS, while striking out only four times (3.7 K%).

Wilson is one of the best pure hitters in this draft class. MLB Pipeline rates his hit tool as a 65. His bat-to-ball skills are at an elite level and has excellent plate discipline.

Strengths

Plus hit tools

Advanced plate approach

High Baseball IQ

Consistently barrels balls

Extremely low strikeout rate

Above-average arm strength

Weaknesses

Doesn’t face great competition at Grand Canyon

Doesn’t have a plus speed

Might move to third base due to lack of range

Pro Comparison: Luis Arraez

Projection: Top 10 pick

Bottom Line

Jacob Wilson is a player talented enough to be selected in the top five. However, if Wilson falls to the Marlins with the tenth overall pick, he should be on their radar.

The Fish have recently been focused on acquiring players who put the ball in play and have low strikeout rates. Wilson would continue that trend.