2023 MLB Draft Profile: Rhett Lowder

Position: RHP Height: 6’2″ Weight: 200 pounds School: Wake Forest

Rhett Lowder is a 6’2”, 200-pound right-handed pitcher who plays for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Lowder is one of the top prospects in the 2023 MLB Draft class.

Coming out of high school, Lowder was one of the top prospects out of North Carolina. Lowder was the twelfth-ranked prospect and the sixth-ranked right-handed pitcher in his home state.

During his first season at Wake Forest, Lowder was named a starter for the Demon Deacons and started in twelve games. As a freshman, Lowder posted a 4-2 record with a 6.12 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 2.9 BB/9, and 10.4 K/9.

In his sophomore season, Lowder had a breakout season. He made sixteen starts and was outstanding for Wake Forest. Lowder posted an 11-3 record with a 3.08 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 2.4 BB/9, and 9.5 K/9. He was named the 2022 ACC Pitcher of the Year.

"Rhett Lowder" Filthy Changeup. ✌️

8Ks thru 5. pic.twitter.com/FAiCk7bCfq — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 4, 2022

So far this season, Lowder continues to perform like one of the best pitchers in the country. He has made eleven starts and has a perfect 9-0 record. Lowder also has a 1.83 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, and 81 strikeouts in 68 2⁄ 3 innings pitched.

Lowder has a three-pitch mix that includes a fastball, slider, and changeup. He also has plus command and repeats his delivery well.

Rhett Lowder was DICING UP batters today for #6 Wake Forest!



5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 10 K, 83 P



pic.twitter.com/g6ZAeWY4aA — Farm To Fame (@FarmToFame_) February 18, 2023

Strengths

Mid-90s fastball with sink

Plus changeup

Low walk rate

Repeatable delivery

Pitches well against top-tier competition

Weakness

Doesn’t have much more room for growth

Doesn’t use his lower half much

Throws across his body

Pro Comparison: Mike Clevinger

Projection: Top 10 pick

Bottom Line

The Miami Marlins have done a fantastic job of identifying and developing pitching prospects. The Marlins have not had the same success with hitters, particularly when picking them in the first round. With that being said, they might want to stick with what they know.

Lowder is a very talented pitcher who has two plus pitches and a good feel for the slider. Lowder projects to be a frontline to mid-rotation type arm. He would serve as excellent depth in Miami’s farm system.