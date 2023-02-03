Down the Dorsal: Collapsing Marlins Have Team Meeting, Respond with Jazz-Led Blowout Win

Today, we’re looking back at June 7, 2022. Does that date sound familiar? It was when the Miami Marlins had their mysterious “team meeting” involving manager Don Mattingly and all of the players.

Addressing the media afterwards, Mattingly sounded like he’d been at a funeral. He said he wouldn’t be surprised if the team “came out flat” for their game!

The unthinkable happened in the second inning. The Marlins rallied for a run against Nationals starter Joan Adon and loaded the bases for Jazz Chisholm Jr. On a 3-0 count, Jazz reached outside the strike zone and hit a grand slam to center field, the first of his MLB career. The Marlins continued adding to their lead from there. Jazz went deep again in the fifth to make it 12-0 and celebrated accordingly.

Some of today’s players are all about attitude and ego, but I think Jazz is just having fun out there.

