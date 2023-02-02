Marlins Podcast Episodes
- MLB Network’s The Shredder rates Sandy Alcantara as the fifth-best major league starting pitcher right now behind Corbin Burnes, Justin Verlander, Carlos Rodón and Max Scherzer. Alcantara finished No. 1 in the fan vote, though.
- Free agent José Iglesias tells Pelota Cubana that he’s had talks with the Marlins this offseason. Iglesias is firmly in the journeyman stage of his career—played with six MLB teams over the last five seasons—but he still rates as a solid defensive shortstop and he consistently posts high batting averages despite lousy quality of contact. I imagine that the Marlins would only sign Iglesias if he’s open to a minor league deal.
- We’re awaiting a decision on Luis Arraez’s 2023 salary after he went against the Marlins in an arbitration hearing on Wednesday, per the Associated Press. He’ll either earn $5 million or $6.1 million, depending on which side made the more persuasive argument. Jesús Luzardo will soon go through the same process.
- We had a fun time on Marlins Jeopardy. Congrats to Daniel Rodriguez on his fourth career win. Our Twitter Super Subscribers get the answer key! You’re always encouraged to submit your Marlins trivia here to be featured in the audience questions category of future episodes.
Everybody's laughing WITH you, not AT you, Kevin pic.twitter.com/R3Zwyfu5v8— Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) February 2, 2023
- Kevin “Smoke” Randel is back for his third year as manager of the Double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos (he’s been managing Marlins MiLB affiliates since 2015). Once again, Randel’s coaching staff will include distinguished pitching coach Dave Eiland.
- If you live in the Pensacola or Jacksonville areas and want to provide coverage of Marlins prospects this season, contact Fish On The Farm.
- The latest Marlins Hot Stove Show includes a pair of insightful interviews. Kyle Sielaff speaks with Marlins assistant director of pro scouting Alex Rigoli about her ambitions to be a MLB general manager and with Paul McIntosh about how his baseball career took off after making a stronger commitment to conditioning.
- For National Girls and Women in Sports Day, the Marlins introduced us to eight of their female employees.
