Peacock to Air One Marlins Game as a Streaming Exclusive in 2023

On Tuesday, Major League Baseball and Peacock announced most of NBC’s MLB Sunday Leadoff slate for the 2023 season. One Marlins game was selected: their series finale against the Chicago Cubs at loanDepot park on April 30th. It will now start at 12:05 PM EST and air exclusively on Peacock.

This is the second and final year of the deal between MLB and Peacock, which paved the way for unprecedented streaming-only television broadcasts of the league’s regular season games. Amazon also streamed select New York Yankees games last season, while AppleTV+ streamed a weekly Friday Night Baseball doubleheader.

Last season, the Marlins had two Peacock games selected, including a dramatic victory over the Mets, capped off by a Nick Fortes walk-off home run.

The Marlins will have at least three other nationally televised games, one on FOX and two on FS1. Like the Cubs matchup, those are all in Miami.

The @Marlins will have 4 nationally televised HOME games this upcoming season:



- Sat, April 29th, vs. @Cubs, 4:05 PM (FOX)

- Sun, April 30th, vs. @Cubs, 12:05 PM (Peacock)

- Mon, June 5th, vs. @Royals, 6:40 PM (FS1)

- Sat, July 29th, vs. @tigers, 4:10 PM (FS1) — Noah Berger (@Trainboy100) January 31, 2023

Apple has yet to announce its slate for this season, and it’s still possible for ESPN and/or TBS to add Marlins games later in 2023. As they’ve done in previous years for all 30 teams, MLB Network will frequently simulcast the Marlins to out-of-market viewers.

Whichever games do not get picked up for national exposure can be seen on Bally Sports Florida, the Bally Sports App, and MLB.TV.