- Matt Barnes held his introductory Zoom with Marlins media on Tuesday. Very transparent, easy-going guy. He described how heavy usage and subsequent illness and injury shook up his career beginning in late 2021. Despite his history of being strikeout-dependent, he said that getting outs as quickly as possible will be his priority moving forward. More on Barnes from Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald.
- The annual “Truck Day” is here. Spring training equipment is on its way up to Jupiter.
Highly recommend that you join us from 7:00-8:00 p.m. ET on YouTube/Twitch/Twitter for another edition of Marlins Jeopardy.
- The Triple-A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp have numerous events planned in honor of Black History Month, including hosting the annual High School Heritage Classic exhibition game at 121 Financial Ballpark.
- The Marlins will play at least four times—all home games—in front of national audiences in 2023: April 29, April 30, June 5 and July 29.
- On the Marlins After Dark Marlins Trade Draft, I was the top bidder for the deals that brought the Marlins Garrett Cooper/Caleb Smith, Cliff Floyd, Pablo López, Juan Pierre and Starling Marte.
- Another day, another MLB top prospects list. According to ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel, Eury Pérez is sixth overall and Max Meyer is 70th. Jake Eder barely missed the cut.
- Geoff Pontes of Baseball America gushes about Pérez’s special pitch mix (“it’s the combination of four unique shapes that all tunnel off of a similar release point that allows Perez’s arsenal to stand out even among his Top 100 brethren”).
- Eno Sarris of The Athletic gives the Marlins a C grade for their 2022-23 winter activity. He writes that, “While it’s admirable to have an ethos—this offseason the team prioritized athletes who could make contact—that singular focus may have hurt the team when making transactions.”
- Happy birthday to Jazz Chisholm Jr.! The absurdly athletic Marlins star turns 25 today.
