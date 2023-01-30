 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Offishial news, 1/30/23: Awards presented to Alcantara and Ng; Coach Gary Sheffield

Today’s Marlins news roundup also includes a call for your Jake Eder questions.

By Ely Sussman
  • For the final time, my 2022-23 Marlins winter ball tracker has been updated.
  • In a fresh Opening Day roster projection, I have Garrett Hampson impressing enough to earn a bench spot and Huascar Brazoban getting another opportunity in Miami’s bullpen. With all due respect to Brazoban, most of the feedback I’ve received suggests that fans still lack confidence in the internal relief options.
  • The Phillies fortified their bench by signing Josh Harrison to a one-year, $2 million deal.
  • The Braves extended manager Brian Snitker through 2025. He initially got the job on an interim basis in mid-2016 and his teams have dominated the Marlins ever since (42-78 record in regular season matchups plus a 2020 NLDS sweep).
  • North Miami’s Claude Pepper Park was the latest beneficiary of the Miami Marlins Diamond Development program.
