- Sandy Alcantara was presented with his 2022 National League Cy Young award at the annual BBWAA dinner in New York. He spent his three-minute acceptance speech thanking God, his family, close friends and members of the Marlins organization, specifically Mel Stottlemyre Jr. The physical plaque had an embarrassing typo, but he’ll presumably receive a personalized, typo-less one in the near future.
- Kim Ng was honored, too. Here’s her speech as the “You Gotta Have Heart” award winner.
- The reveal of MLB The Show 2023’s cover athlete is coming today at 3:00 p.m. ET. Could it really be Jazz Chisholm Jr.?!
- Chisholm livestreamed his Sunday morning batting session with Gary Sheffield. The legendary slugger emphasized the importance of using the whole field. Last season, Chisholm was among MLB’s most pull-happy hitters. These two also worked together earlier in the week, per Craig Mish of SportsGrid.
Sheff to Jazz: “You got power to all fields. You should never roll over. The only reason we roll over is cuz we wanna hit it where we wanna hit.”
- For the final time, my 2022-23 Marlins winter ball tracker has been updated.
- In a fresh Opening Day roster projection, I have Garrett Hampson impressing enough to earn a bench spot and Huascar Brazoban getting another opportunity in Miami’s bullpen. With all due respect to Brazoban, most of the feedback I’ve received suggests that fans still lack confidence in the internal relief options.
- The Phillies fortified their bench by signing Josh Harrison to a one-year, $2 million deal.
- The Braves extended manager Brian Snitker through 2025. He initially got the job on an interim basis in mid-2016 and his teams have dominated the Marlins ever since (42-78 record in regular season matchups plus a 2020 NLDS sweep).
- North Miami’s Claude Pepper Park was the latest beneficiary of the Miami Marlins Diamond Development program.
