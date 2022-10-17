 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022-23 Marlins winter ball tracker

The latest updates on Miami Marlins players who are playing in professional leagues this offseason.

Victor Mesa Jr. of the Mesa Solar Sox smiles during a postgame interview at the 2022 Arizona Fall League

The tradition lives on. Every year here at Fish Stripes, I keep tabs on players in the Marlins organization who are spending a portion of their MLB/MiLB offseason competing in professional winter leagues. Player stats will be updated on Mondays. Count on seeing a lot of highlights, too.

Arizona Fall League

All Marlins players are teammates on the Mesa Solar Sox

  • C Cameron Barstad—1 PA, 1.000/1.000/1.000, 0 HR, 0 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K
  • LHP Justin Fall—8.0 IP, 12 H, 7 ER, 4 BB, 4 K, 2 HR (7.88 ERA)

  • RHP Holt Jones—4.0 IP, 7 H, 8 ER, 7 BB, 2 K, 0 HR (18.00 ERA)
  • LHP Chandler Jozwiak—4.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K, 0 HR (0.00 ERA)
  • C Joe Mack—28 PA, .273/.429/.591, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 5 BB, 7 K

  • INF José Salas—33 PA, .250/.364/.357, 0 HR, 3 RBI, 5 BB, 7 K
Upcoming Mesa Solar Sox schedule (all times ET)
Fall rebounded from an awful desert debut with a scoreless start at Chase Field. Only two balls were put into the air over his five strong innings.

Even in a microscopic sample, it is exciting to see Jozwiak pitching so effectively in this environment. AFL pitchers as a whole have posted a 6.48 earned run average.

So far, Mack is building the strongest case for a Fall Stars Game selection.

I have been pleasantly surprised to see Salas playing all of his defensive innings at shortstop. At Low-A and High-A during the regular season, he didn’t have a steady position.

Dominican Winter League (LIDOM)

  • INF Charles Leblanc (Tigres del Licey)—4 PA, .500/.500/.500, 0 HR, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K

  • UTIL Luke Williams (Estrellas Orientales)—1 PA, .000/.000/.000, 0 HR, 0 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K

Leblanc started at third base in his LIDOM debut, while Williams was a defensive replacement in left field.

José Devers (Gigantes del Cibao) and Jerar Encarnación (Águilas Cibaenas) will be playing as well. Marlins prospects Dalvy Rosario (Licey) and Josan Mendez (Cibao) went through the preseason with their respective teams, but have not been added to the active roster yet. Toros del Este buddies Bryan De La Cruz and Jesús Sánchez are planning to take the field later in the season.

Venezuelan Winter League (LVBP)

Awesome moment for Venezuelan outfielder Óscar Colina (Cardenales de Lara), going yard in a preseason game. I doubt that the 18-year-old gets any meaningful reps once the LVBP regular season commences, though.

