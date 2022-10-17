2022-23 Marlins winter ball tracker

The tradition lives on. Every year here at Fish Stripes, I keep tabs on players in the Marlins organization who are spending a portion of their MLB/MiLB offseason competing in professional winter leagues. Player stats will be updated on Mondays. Count on seeing a lot of highlights, too.

Arizona Fall League

All Marlins players are teammates on the Mesa Solar Sox

C Cameron Barstad—1 PA, 1.000/1.000/1.000, 0 HR, 0 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K

LHP Justin Fall—8.0 IP, 12 H, 7 ER, 4 BB, 4 K, 2 HR (7.88 ERA)

Justin Fall striking out the side in the 4th inning of yesterday's AFL game



Used his whole pitch mix here (4-seamer, slider, changeup and sinker) pic.twitter.com/019QR0cEu7 — Fish Stripes Prospects Coverage (@FishProspects) October 16, 2022

RHP Holt Jones —4.0 IP, 7 H, 8 ER, 7 BB, 2 K, 0 HR (18.00 ERA)

—4.0 IP, 7 H, 8 ER, 7 BB, 2 K, 0 HR (18.00 ERA) LHP Chandler Jozwiak—4.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K, 0 HR (0.00 ERA)

C Joe Mack—28 PA, .273/.429/.591, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 5 BB, 7 K

From yesterday, here's #Marlins catcher Joe Mack throwing out a runner attempting to steal. pic.twitter.com/qXlQXA1Y5v — Josh Norris (@jnorris427) October 11, 2022

RHP Jorge Mercedes—3.2 IP, 2 H, 4 ER, 5 BB, 8 K, 1 HR (9.82 ERA)

Marlins RHP Jorge Mercedes once again brings the heat. Sat 98-99 T100 twice. — Josh Norris (@jnorris427) October 12, 2022

OF Victor Mesa Jr.—29 PA, .240/.345/.520, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 3 BB, 6 K

INF José Salas—33 PA, .250/.364/.357, 0 HR, 3 RBI, 5 BB, 7 K

Fall rebounded from an awful desert debut with a scoreless start at Chase Field. Only two balls were put into the air over his five strong innings.

Even in a microscopic sample, it is exciting to see Jozwiak pitching so effectively in this environment. AFL pitchers as a whole have posted a 6.48 earned run average.

So far, Mack is building the strongest case for a Fall Stars Game selection.

I have been pleasantly surprised to see Salas playing all of his defensive innings at shortstop. At Low-A and High-A during the regular season, he didn’t have a steady position.

Dominican Winter League (LIDOM)

INF Charles Leblanc (Tigres del Licey)—4 PA, .500/.500/.500, 0 HR, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K

UTIL Luke Williams (Estrellas Orientales)—1 PA, .000/.000/.000, 0 HR, 0 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K

Leblanc started at third base in his LIDOM debut, while Williams was a defensive replacement in left field.

José Devers (Gigantes del Cibao) and Jerar Encarnación (Águilas Cibaenas) will be playing as well. Marlins prospects Dalvy Rosario (Licey) and Josan Mendez (Cibao) went through the preseason with their respective teams, but have not been added to the active roster yet. Toros del Este buddies Bryan De La Cruz and Jesús Sánchez are planning to take the field later in the season.

Venezuelan Winter League (LVBP)

Awesome moment for Venezuelan outfielder Óscar Colina (Cardenales de Lara), going yard in a preseason game. I doubt that the 18-year-old gets any meaningful reps once the LVBP regular season commences, though.