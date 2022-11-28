Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Sunday’s winter ball updates: During a doubleheader, Bryan De La Cruz went 4-for-8 with 2 RBI and Jesús Sánchez went 1-for-4 with a walk (Toros del Este); Jerar Encarnación (Águilas Cibaeñas) has been sidelined in recent days by armpit discomfort. As fantasy baseball analyst Jeff Zimmerman points out, Sánchez’s strikeout rate is vastly improved from the MLB regular season.
- Brant Brown, who briefly played for the Marlins in 2000 and has spent the last five seasons with the Dodgers as hitting strategist (2018-2019) and major league hitting coach (2020-2022), will be the Marlins’ new hitting coach, Craig Mish of SportsGrid confirms. Simply put, the Dodgers were the National League’s best offensive team during Brown’s tenure. They successfully transitioned several top prospects to the majors, got their established stars to maintain past excellence—Cody Bellinger being a rare exception—and transformed the careers of unheralded hitters like Max Muncy and Trayce Turner.
- Marlins single-game tickets are on sale here. Between now and Friday, anybody who purchases these tickets gets access to a future presale for World Baseball Classic single-game tickets.
- Isaac Edelman spotted Marlins home plate box seats for sale in the gift cards section of a Pompano Beach Costco.
- Edward Cabrera RSVP’d for this weekend’s Día de Leyendas in the Dominican Republic.
- Neil Raymond of Marlin Maniac wants the Marlins to target Bo Bichette in possible trade talks with the Blue Jays.
- Congrats to Marlins prospect Federico Polanco and Kelcie Wood on their engagement!
