- Monday’s winter ball updates: Bryan De La Cruz went 0-for-4 and Jesús Sánchez went 1-for-3 with a walk (Toros del Este); Huascar Brazoban (Gigantes del Cibao) had his smoothest relief outing of the season, retiring the side in order in the sixth inning.
- The Astros are upgrading at first base with the signing of José Abreu to a three-year, $58.5 million deal. He is precisely what Miami’s offense needed, and the Marlins were indeed “in on him” during the bidding process, according to SportsGrid’s Craig Mish. One of the ripple effects of the Abreu news is the availability of longtime Astro Yuli Gurriel. The two-time World Series champ should be gettable in free agency for a fraction of the price, though his upside is lower than Abreu’s.
- The Marlins “inquired about free agent first baseman Carlos Santana,” according to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, “but that gained no traction before he signed” with the Pirates. Jackson also singles out Trevor Rogers as an emerging trade candidate for the Fish, who seem poised to sacrifice quality pitching in exchange for quality hitting.
- On the non-baseball side, the Marlins promoted a pair of executives. David Oxfeld is now their Chief Commercial Officer and Fred Koczwara is their Chief Financial Officer (both reporting to Caroline O’Connor, the recipient of her own recent promotion).
- The club has new job openings! Apply to be a major league dietician or pro scouting intern for the 2023 season.
- The Marlins are typically active during the Rule 5 Draft, which is fast-approaching next week. Kevin Barral writes about several of the top players available.
- Book your Cooperstown, NY hotel reservations for late July 2029 if you want to see the Hall of Fame induction of former Marlins great Miguel Cabrera. Cabrera confirmed that he will retire once his contract expires a year from now. He ought to be unanimously elected by the baseball writers in his first year of HOF eligibility.
- Admittedly a longshot to get in, Don Mattingly is on the Hall of Fame’s Contemporary Baseball Era ballot. A special committee—which includes Kim Ng—will cast their votes on Sunday.
- Less than a year removed from working together with the Marlins, Mattingly and Derek Jeter are both on the YES Network’s “wish list” to broadcast Yankees games, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.
