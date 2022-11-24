Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Wednesday’s winter ball updates: Bryan De La Cruz (Toros del Este) went 0-for-4; Jerar Encarnación (Águilas Cibaeñas) emerged from a slump by going 2-for-2 with a home run and three walks, moving into a tie for fifth among LIDOM players with 15 RBI; Javier Sanoja (Cardenales de Lara) pinch ran and scored a run; Jan Mercado (RA12) went 0-for-4.
- Marlins single-game tickets will go on sale here on Black Friday (for Marlins Members beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET and the general public beginning at noon). It is a major departure from previous years, when fans had to wait until February or March for those. How many people are targeting specific games to attend this far in advance? Guess we’ll find out. The big incentive: for a limited time, anybody who purchases these tickets gets access to a future presale for World Baseball Classic single-game tickets.
- On a new podcast episode with Just Baseball’s Aram Leighton, Jeff Conine spoke at length about his return to the Marlins organization. Bruce Sherman called him the day after the regular season ended to get the ball rolling. Conine wants to see the Marlins immediately get over the .500 mark and he emphasizes that improved player health will be crucial to making that leap.
- This Thanksgiving, my thoughts are with Glenn Geffner, who was abruptly canned by the Marlins last week. Geffner was on the mic for 15 seasons of Marlins radio coverage and continued to be a master of his craft in 2022.
- Next up in our 2022 Marlins Season Review series: Adam Akbani’s analysis of Jesús Sánchez.
- Nasim Nunez hosted a kids baseball camp at his alma mater, Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia. Nunez is coming off a great 2022 season in which he posted a 105 wRC+ in 123 High-A/Double-A games with 70(!) stolen bases and the best shortstop defense in the Marlins organization.
- With Sandy Alcantara in attendance, the Miami Heat snapped their four-game losing streak. They presented him with his own No. 22 jersey. Alcantara said it was his first time experiencing a Heat home game.
