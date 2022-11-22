Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Monday’s winter ball updates: Jesús Sánchez went 1-for-4 and Bryan De La Cruz went 1-for-3 (Toros del Este); Jerar Encarnación (Águilas Cibaeñas) went 1-for-4; Jan Mercado (RA12) went 0-for-3
- Lewin Díaz is still in DFA limbo after being designated for assignment last Tuesday. Confirmation about his status is due by the end of the night. Unlike Devers, Díaz has enough minor league experience to decline an outright assignment and elect minor league free agency if unclaimed.
- There are 14 newbies on the 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot: Bronson Arroyo, Carlos Beltrán, Matt Cain, R.A. Dickey, Jacoby Ellsbury, Andre Ethier, J.J. Hardy, John Lackey, Mike Napoli, Jhonny Peralta, Francisco Rodríguez, Huston Street, Jered Weaver and Jayson Werth. The best of the bunch is clearly Beltrán, though it’s unclear how his involvement in the Astros’ cheating scandal will impact him. This is the penultimate year on the writer’s ballot for Marlins great Gary Sheffield. He received 40.6% support in 2022, barely halfway to the election threshold.
- I strongly recommend that Hall of Fame enthusiasts keep an eye on Ryan Thibodaux’s ballot tracker.
- Voting for Sandy Alcantara and the rest of the 2022 All-MLB Team nominees concludes today.
- We have a sneak peek at the 2023 rebrand of the Low-A Jupiter Hammerheads, courtesy of Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium assistant general manager Nick Bernabe.
