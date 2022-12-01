Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Wednesday’s winter ball updates: Javier Sanoja (Cardenales de Lara) went 0-for-5 with a run scored and started in center field.
- The Marlins are among several teams showing interest in free agent left-hander Eric Jokisch, per KPRC 2’s Ari Alexander. Jokisch was briefly a reliever for the Marlins Triple-A affiliate in 2016. From 2019-2022, he thrived in the starting rotation of the Kiwoom Heroes in the Korea Baseball Organization. The 33-year-old has below-average fastball velocity, but shows precise command at times. This would presumably be a small investment.
- Lewin Díaz is back in DFA limbo. I wouldn’t be surprised if he ultimately winds up as a minor league free agent and has to earn a roster spot in spring training.
- Congrats to our own Daniel Rodriguez on his third consecutive Marlins Jeopardy victory. For Final Jeopardy, contestants had to identify the active Marlins player who’s speaking in this soundbite. There will be more Jeopardy contests throughout the offseason, all of them featuring audience questions. Submit your trivia here anytime.
- Wednesday was the 2022-23 season debut of the Marlins Hot Stove Show. Skip Schumaker describes the process of building his coaching staff as “challenging” and admits to being a Las Vegas Raiders fan.
- “All the ingredients are there to win” in Toronto, says new Blue Jays bench coach Don Mattingly.
- Marlins draft pick Torin Montgomery tells Walter Villa of Baseball America that he takes pride in being viewed as an underdog by talent evaluators. The 14th-rounder should begin next season as High-A Beloit’s regular first baseman.
- JJ Cooper of Baseball America notes that an abnormally high percentage of recent first-rounders were left unprotected for this year’s Rule 5 Draft, including old friend Connor Scott, the Marlins’ top draftee in 2018 (now with the Pirates). Kameron Misner, who Miami took in Comp Round A in 2019 (directly after the first round), was also left unprotected by the Rays.
- Marlins single-game tickets are on sale here. Between now and Friday, anybody who purchases these tickets gets access to a future presale for World Baseball Classic single-game tickets.
