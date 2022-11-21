 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
DAVID SAMSON SPEAKS Former Marlins president is latest guest on Fish Stripes podcast

Filed under:

Offishial news, 11/21/22: J.P. Arencibia out; Devers clears waivers; Samson speaks

Today’s Marlins news roundup also includes scheduling details for one of my favorite winter baseball events: the Don’t Blink Home Run Derby in Paradise.

By Ely Sussman
/ new
Jose Devers #61 of the Miami Marlins in action against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning at loanDepot park on May 24, 2021 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Marlins Podcast Episodes

  • Sunday’s winter ball updates: Jesús Sánchez went 0-for-3 with a walk and Bryan De La Cruz went 1-for-4 (Toros del Este); Javier Sanoja (Cardenales de Lara) went 1-for-2 with an RBI while starting in left field for the first time in his professional career; Jan Mercado (RA12) went 1-for-5 with three strikeouts; Jerar Encarnación (Águilas Cibaeñas) has missed the last two games due to the flu.
  • Every Monday, I put updated stats and observations into our Marlins winter ball tracker.
  • José Devers remains with the Marlins after passing through waivers without being claimed. Health permitting, he’ll likely open up the 2023 season on the Triple-A Jacksonville roster. Lewin Díaz is still in DFA limbo after being designated for assignment last Tuesday. Unlike Devers, Díaz has enough minor league experience to decline an outright assignment and elect minor league free agency if unclaimed.
  • In a pair of new reports, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic mentions that the Mets and Justin Verlander have held preliminary talks and the Diamondbacks are open to trading young outfielders Alek Thomas and Jake McCarthy (and to a lesser extent, Daulton Varsho). Thomas and McCarthy would both bring elite speed, center field experience and long-term club control.
  • J.P. Arencibia has been removed from Bally Sports Florida’s Marlins analyst rotation, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. Arencibia worked more game broadcasts with Paul Severino than any other analyst this season. A source confirms to Fish Stripes that the rest of the network’s broadcast team is expected back in 2023.
  • Isaac Azout and I chatted with David Samson for more than 40 minutes about the past, present and future of the Fish.
  • Newly added to our Marlins Season Review series: Wyatt VanDyke’s analysis of Edward Cabrera.

More From Fish Stripes

Loading comments...