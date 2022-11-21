Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Sunday’s winter ball updates: Jesús Sánchez went 0-for-3 with a walk and Bryan De La Cruz went 1-for-4 (Toros del Este); Javier Sanoja (Cardenales de Lara) went 1-for-2 with an RBI while starting in left field for the first time in his professional career; Jan Mercado (RA12) went 1-for-5 with three strikeouts; Jerar Encarnación (Águilas Cibaeñas) has missed the last two games due to the flu.
- Every Monday, I put updated stats and observations into our Marlins winter ball tracker.
- José Devers remains with the Marlins after passing through waivers without being claimed. Health permitting, he’ll likely open up the 2023 season on the Triple-A Jacksonville roster. Lewin Díaz is still in DFA limbo after being designated for assignment last Tuesday. Unlike Devers, Díaz has enough minor league experience to decline an outright assignment and elect minor league free agency if unclaimed.
- In a pair of new reports, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic mentions that the Mets and Justin Verlander have held preliminary talks and the Diamondbacks are open to trading young outfielders Alek Thomas and Jake McCarthy (and to a lesser extent, Daulton Varsho). Thomas and McCarthy would both bring elite speed, center field experience and long-term club control.
- J.P. Arencibia has been removed from Bally Sports Florida’s Marlins analyst rotation, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. Arencibia worked more game broadcasts with Paul Severino than any other analyst this season. A source confirms to Fish Stripes that the rest of the network’s broadcast team is expected back in 2023.
- Isaac Azout and I chatted with David Samson for more than 40 minutes about the past, present and future of the Fish.
- Newly added to our Marlins Season Review series: Wyatt VanDyke’s analysis of Edward Cabrera.
- Voting for the 2022 All-MLB Team is underway. You can vote daily for Sandy Alcantara through Tuesday.
- In his Marlins 2022 MLB Draft report card, Baseball America’s Carlos Collazo highlights left-hander Cole Kirschsieper as the best late-round pick in Miami’s class. “He has quietly produced at an excellent level over the past year or so and showed a solid three-pitch mix with a smooth delivery,” Collazo writes. “If he can add more power he will become even more intriguing.”
- A Sidelines.io study relying heavily on social media data determined that the Marlins are the second-least popular MLB team, ahead of only the Oakland Athletics.
- The fifth edition of the Don’t Blink Home Run Derby in Paradise featuring Jazz Chisholm Jr. and many other Bahamian players will be held on December 17.
