Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Tuesday’s winter ball updates: Jesús Sánchez went 0-for-4 with a walk and Bryan De La Cruz went 1-for-5 with a walk-off home run (Toros del Este); Jerar Encarnación (Águilas Cibaeñas) went 0-for-4, continuing a 2-for-23 slump overall; Jan Mercado (RA12) went 0-for-3.
- The Pirates claimed Lewin Díaz off waivers from the Marlins. Across parts of three seasons with Miami’s upper-level MiLB affiliates, he posted a 114 wRC+, but he couldn’t translate that into being a serviceable MLB bat (career 54 wRC+) and he had used all of his minor league options entering 2023. Díaz is a brilliant fielder, though only at first base. As currently constructed, Garrett Cooper is projected to be the Marlins’ main option at 1B.
- Dave Dombrowski received a three-year extension to remain the Phillies’ president of baseball operations through 2027. Dombrowski will be 71 when that contract expires, so it’s possible that this proves to be the final stop on his Hall of Fame-caliber front office career.
- One of MLB’s most active teams so far this offseason, the Angels traded three young pitchers to the Brewers for Hunter Renfroe. It will be Renfroe’s fifth different team in as many years. That’s despite hitting for terrific power—the only outfielders with more home runs than Renfroe since 2019 are Aaron Judge, Kyle Schwarber, Mike Trout, Mookie Betts and Juan Soto.
- Miguel Rojas is switching back to his longtime uniform number 19 after wearing 11 this season. Sorry to disappoint anybody who speculated that the Marlins might retire No. 19 in honor of recently re-hired Jeff Conine. Rojas also addressed fans of his longtime Venezuelan winter ball team, Tiburones de La Guaira, who want him to suit up for them. He wants to play, but can’t firmly commit while still being in the midst of rehabbing from his right wrist surgery.
- Here is my piece on Rojas for the 2022 Marlins Season Review series.
- Skip Schumaker explains to Jeremy Taché of Bally Sports Florida why he wants to see a “boring” style of play from his new team, with fielders who can be trusted to make all the routine plays.
- Geoff Pontes of Baseball America put Jordan Holloway in the bullpen of his perfect minor league free agent team.
- Miguel Cabrera got himself some Sugar Kings merch (reminder that he’s still with the Tigers for one more year).
Loading comments...