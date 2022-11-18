2022 Miami Marlins End-of-Season Prospect Report

The Marlins’ rebuild will enter its sixth season in 2023. The organization has demonstrated a knack for developing some of the best starting pitching in all of baseball. However, scarcity in cultivating major league-caliber hitting has been the reason the franchise still sits near the bottom of the NL East division.

Recognizing this deficiency, the Marlins are reconstructing their coaching staff and front office with qualified, credentialed professionals. The hiring of former Houston Astro Oz Ocampo as an assistant GM to Kim Ng should help them take a leap forward on the player development side. Credited with inking premier international amateur talent over the past two decades, Ocampo will provide an alternative perspective in drafting a blueprint for a prosperous farm system.

Overall, the quality of the Marlins farm system comfortably rests around league average—that is alarming when considering how sustained failure at the major league level provides a franchise ample opportunities to acquire the best amateur talent.

Below is my list of the Miami Marlins’ top prospects, broken down by future value (FV) tier. The team is top-heavy with pitching talent, and although their hitting prospects have lagged in their development, plenty of names have me optimistic about the franchise’s future.

60 FV

Eury Pérez

Some claim that Pérez is the best pitching prospect in baseball. He’s been pushed early in his professional career and has responded well, showing elite command for his age in Double-A Pensacola.

Standing at 6’9, Eury has an advanced four-pitch mix. His four-seamer sits in the 96-98 range while flashing triple digits and getting decent ride. He has an excellent feel and command for his changeup, a pitch I wish he’d throw a bit more often to improve his already impressive sequencing. Pérez also induces swings and misses with his gyro slider, which sits at 85 MPH and acts as a tertiary pitch. It pairs especially well with his curveball, which is more of a slurve since it tends to break faster laterally than a traditional curveball.

Eury has the makeup of an ace. He’s on another level and could be the best teenage pitcher in the world, showing the polish of a back-end rotation starter at nineteen years old. Barring any major setbacks, he’ll be a member of the rotation at some point next season.

50 FV

Jake Eder

Eder was a horse on Vanderbilt’s powerhouse squad before having his junior season cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Assigned to Double-A Pensacola to start the 2021 season, he required Tommy John surgery in August, ending his season prematurely.

To go along with a slender build, Eder’s mechanics are somewhat shaky and could lead to further elbow damage as his career progresses. Eder’s curveball is his selling ticket, living in the high 70s with some slurve-like tendencies and plus spin. His fastball tops 97 while sitting in the mid-90s with adequate movement. He throws his changeup in the mid-80s and shows decent tailing action. At this point, it’s more of a tertiary pitch, but I think it has the future makings of an average big-league changeup. Jake’s cutter is arguably his least effective pitch, showing fringy feel with some movement.

Jake’s pitch mix oozes potential, but it’s going to come down to whether or not he can command his bullets at the big-league level. If he can, I’m confident that he has the making of a third or fourth starter.

Dax Fulton

Fulton possesses a prototypical 6’6” frame with repeatable mechanics, but like Eder, he comes with some elbow risk: Fulton had Tommy John surgery which ruled him out of Spring ball his senior year.

Dax’s fastball sits in the mid-90s, showing strong command with an advanced ability to pick out his spot in the strike zone and locate his target consistently. His curveball is likely his put-away pitch, sitting in the mid-70s and inducing swings and misses while showing near 12-6 movement. I love the design on his slider, as it’s capable of hitting the high 80s and has tons of horizontal direction; it could very well end up being his second-best pitch.

Fulton’s most prominent concern heading into the 2022 season was commanding his filthy breaking balls, something he has progressed on to the point that I’m comfortable projecting him as a fourth starter in the future.

Jose Salas

From a physical perspective, Jose Salas fits what you want in your prototypical new-age shortstop, boasting a 6’2” rectangular frame comparable to those of Fernando Tatís Jr. and Bobby Witt Jr.

A switch-hitter, Salas is more advanced from the left side than from the right. His hand speed has improved, and his bat path is now cleaner, but he still struggled to make consistent contact at Jupiter, posting an eye-watering 40% chase rate in 217 plate appearances. Others are optimistic about his ability to produce. Still, I have my doubts because he’s already fairly maxed out at 200 lbs. while also lacking the athleticism you’d like from a middle infielder capable of slugging .500 or more. This lack of fluidity could be his demise at SS, as he’s already trending toward third base.

I’m not as excited about Jose Salas as others are. He’s still a 20/20 threat with a lingering opportunity to stay up the middle, which is why he’s a 50 in my book. Look for him to anchor third base in Miami within a couple of seasons.

45 FV

Max Meyer

Coming out of Minnesota in 2020, Meyer began to address concerns about his size by flashing the best three-pitch mix in the draft. He’ll be shelved for 2023, but his profile still has a lot to like.

Max routinely pumps his heater in the mid-to-high 90s, occasionally posting triple digits. He shows strong command and control, but the pitch lacks an advanced design due to poor shape. As a professional, it has improved leaps and bounds, but ensuring he continues to drill his spots with velocity is key to negating the fringy movement this pitch has. His slider is his best weapon, living in the high 80s while dropping off the table at the last possible moment. It will be one of the best sliders in baseball once he returns to the big league club. Since being drafted, his changeup has improved drastically, but he still needs to show more precision in the strike zone while throwing it.

I do have my reservations about Max. While consistent, he has a very high-effort delivery, channeling everything in his small frame to throw as hard as he does. There’s a chance he moves to the bullpen, but should we arrive at that juncture, Max has the makeup of an elite multi-inning superweapon.

Jacob Miller

Miller forewent his commitment to sign with the organization for $1.7 million after initially being slated to pitch for coach Dan McDonnell at Louisville. He’s a hard-throwing 6’2” right-hander who shows a robust three-pitch mix with the workings of a fourth.

I’m higher than others on Miller because I love his fastball/curveball combo. He commands his fastball well; it sits in the low to mid-90s with some ride and ability to miss bats, although this has to improve as a professional. Jacob’s curveball has significant depth and is easily his best pitch. Miller can effectively locate his breaking ball in different parts of the strike zone, something else he’ll look to build on. He accompanies these with a 50-grade slider, consistently throwing it in the mid-80s with movement and a developing changeup.

Miller has the potential to be a four-pitch rotation piece if all goes to plan. Given his age, there’s still plenty of projection, and I believe that he could be a 4-5 option capable of keeping batters guessing with his already advanced sequencing.

Xavier Edwards

HOME.



I want to take the time to thank @RaysBaseball for the last few years in this org. I’m looking forward to coming to the hometown team @Marlins let’s get to it! #561 #305 pic.twitter.com/KmWERuetmH — Xavier Edwards (@xedwards9) November 16, 2022

Local Miami product Xavier Edwards makes the trip down Alligator Alley from Tampa Bay, joining the Marlins in a four-player trade before the Rule 5 protection deadline. Xavier starred at North Broward Preparatory School before being selected in the first round of the 2018 draft, where the San Diego Padres took a flier on the athlete.

Speed and contact precision are the names of the game for Xavier. One of the fastest available players in his draft class, Edwards has remained a pest on the basepaths as a professional. There’s 40 stolen base potential here, and don’t be surprised if he leads the league in swipes throughout an entire season. Edwards has always had an advanced feel for contact precision, even as an amateur. He’s more refined from the right side (.766 OPS in 2022) than the left (.644 OPS in 2022), showing a shorter, cleaner bat path from the former side. Xavier has struggled in the upper minors, which, combined with his lack of strength—he routinely posts 45-grade max exit velocities—have me concerned that he may never be a significant league-caliber hitter. He’s yet to record an OPS above .810 at any level of full-season ball and mustered just an 84 wRC+ this season at Triple-A (400 plate appearances). Despite the lack of power, I think Edwards is an adequate defender who could stay at shortstop, although a move to second could be in the works due to a lack of relative arm strength.

The lack of production at Double and Triple-A is a worrisome red flag. I’m pessimistic about his potential as a run producer, but I think he’ll hold his anchoring in an up-the-middle position. Edwards is still young, so I’m hopeful he can better leverage his tool package in 2023, and his arrival adds to an already-intriguing discussion at shortstop.

Jacob Berry

Taken with the sixth overall pick in July’s draft, Berry’s selection by the Marlins raised many eyebrows across the industry, myself included. Before signing for $6 million, he was one of college baseball’s most feared sluggers throughout his three Springs in Tucson and Baton Rouge and was a Golden Spikes finalist in his junior campaign.

Standing in the box, Berry is a switch hitter whose swing is much cleaner from the right side than the left. His quick hands allow him to excel at turning on pitches inside while also making advanced swing decisions for his age and avoiding chasing. He shows plus power with the capability to go yard 25+ times a season as long as his barrel accuracy keeps up with his hand and bat speed. His agility and lack of athleticism limit his range and lead me to believe he will end up at the bottom of the defensive spectrum. The Marlins are attempting to develop him as a third baseman. While he has an average arm, I think Berry is ultimately a first baseman or a designated hitter.

He hits NUKES left handed!

(he's a switch hitter btw) https://t.co/eC34pDTwhP pic.twitter.com/CQqiTjDIol — Noah Berger (@Trainboy100) July 21, 2022

The latter concerns severely limit his profile and potential value, and I don’t think the bat/power tools were exemplary enough to warrant such a high draft pick. Despite the red flags, he’s an advanced hitter who could rise quickly with an outside shot at staying at third.

Ian Lewis

One of the toolsiest players in the organization, Ian Lewis is an athletic marvel from the Bahamas who signed with the Marlins in 2019. Coming into 2022, he was someone who I thought could rise quickly through prospect rankings and potentially crack the top 100. While this didn’t happen this year, he’ll have every chance to try again in 2023.

I’ve noticed Lewis’ overly aggressive approach is the only ruby red flag. He’s showing poor discipline since he’s chasing at a 45% clip. The 19-year-old is a switch hitter, but he’s far more advanced from the left side, posting a left-handed OPS of .842 compared to just a .314 right-handed OPS. He makes frequent contact with promising future power outputs (109.6 max exit velocity at Jupiter), and his lightning-fast hands have allowed him to be quicker to the ball. Ian projects as a plus defender due to his gifted athleticism and is a potential 20/20 threat while having the arm to remain on the left side.

Ultimately, Ian Lewis has as much helium as any prospect in the organization. His most significant task going forward will be to optimize his swing plane from the right side, something I think he can do as he continues to match his opposite-hand speed. He’s still very young, and I think Lewis is a few swing tweaks away from becoming a consensus top talent.

Kahlil Watson

Shortstop Kahlil Watson was one of the most compelling high school prospects in the 2021 draft. He raked in the 2021 FCL to the tune of a 200 wRC+. His professional debut excited many, but 2022 proved to be a year of maturity for the Wake Forest kid.

Kahlil’s claim to fame is his twitchy athleticism, which made him one of the most polarizing prospects of his class and a potential 20/20 candidate. He’s every bit of a free swinger and pays for it with a 40% strikeout rate. The situation doesn’t look any better at a micro level, as Watson chased at an alarming 44% rate at A, a level notorious for weeding out young hitters. He shows plus raw power, a trait buoyed more by his rotational athleticism rather than strength and size. His ultimate slugging output depends on how well he continues adjusting to professional pitching. His athleticism and arm strength will ultimately keep him at a premium defensive position, whether at shortstop or elsewhere up the middle.

Kahlil Watson has had a really strong end to the season.



Some relevant stats since 8/7/22:



77 PA’s



0.294/0.377/0.544



BABIP: 0.380



BB%: 10.4%

K%: 22.1%



wRC+: 157

wOBA: 0.415 — Adam Akbani (@AdamAkbani) September 12, 2022

Watson has as much natural ability and upside as any prospect in Minor League Baseball. Still, he’s raw and hasn’t yet shown an ability to translate his talent into much skill. There’s serious concern that his inability to hit and general character will play him out of professional baseball altogether, the latter of which stemmed from a suspension earlier this year. I think the struggles at the plate were more circumstantial than anything, and I fully expect him to rebound in 2023. I’m docking him a tier due to his abysmal 2022, but he has every chance to earn it back.

Jordan Groshans

Earlier this summer, the front office sent Anthony Bass and Zach Pop north of the border for 2018 first-round pick Jordan Groshans. Once a top 100 prospect, Jordan has struggled with a nagging ankle injury throughout his professional career, preventing him from fulfilling these lofty expectations.

A taste of Jordan Groshans' defense pic.twitter.com/tafviuQifi — Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) August 2, 2022

He shows great discipline and an advanced approach at the plate, achieving a 1:1 BB/K ratio during his stint in Jacksonville. Groshans can make solid contact despite a less-than-ideal swing plane but lacks the kind of rotational athleticism and hip flexibility you’d like from a third baseman. I’m generously predicting he’ll crank 15-20 home runs a season in his prime. Comfortable playing shortstop through High-A ball, Groshans has now transitioned full-time to the hot corner, where he projects as an above-average defender in the long run.

I still feel comfortable ranking Jordan in the 45 tier—he can still be a starter with the potential to be an above-average everyday player depending on how much power he can tap into. His advanced approach and defense at an essential position give him a 1 WAR per season floor.

Peyton Burdick

Burdick fits a similar player archetype that the Marlins love acquiring: a toolsy outfield prospect whose future value is entirely contingent on his ability to make contact consistently. He was their third-round pick in the 2019 draft from Wright State and was the Marlins’ Minor League Player of the Year in 2021 after torching Double-A and Triple-A.

The apparent concern with the young slugger is his feel for contact, as Peyton’s attack sacrifices contact on the outer parts of the strike zone for precocious power through his wheelhouse. He’s already striking out an alarming 28% of the time in Jacksonville and ran an abysmal 76.3% contact rate during his brief stint in Miami. He’s also not adept at picking out bad pitches, as he chased over 33% of pitches outside of the strike zone during the same time. His strength and rotational athleticism could allow him to uncork for 30+ home runs if his contact precision improves. He’s a fringy defender in the center field, although I do like his athleticism, and he could be a 30/20 threat over an entire season.

Although a very polarizing profile, there’s a lot to like about Peyton Burdick. He likely would’ve been selected higher in the draft if not for his age. He is already one of Miami’s best outfielders at any level (attesting to the organization’s poor outfield depth). I think he’s a threat to make the Opening Day roster and could be patrolling an outfield spot of his own at some point in 2023.

40 FV

Nasim Nunez

The Marlins selected the Georgia native in the second round of the 2019 draft. $2.2 million was enough to lure him away from his commitment to Clemson, and while Nasim has been pushed early in his professional career, he has largely struggled to stay healthy and produce.

One of the most prolific athletes in the system, Nunez’s flashy glove and blinding speed headline his profile. He’s arguably the best defensive shortstop in the organization, but his offensive incapabilities limit his future value. Nasim makes consistent contact and shows acceptable discipline, but he’s always run some of the worst production numbers in all of the minors. His .323 slugging percentage demonstrates this at Beloit, which is his highest at any professional level while posting 40-grade peak exit velocities.

Nasim has the potential to carve out a role on the Marlins as a fourth or fifth infielder, but I don’t think he’ll ever hit for enough power to warrant everyday playing time. Even so, his defense is so swift that he will accrue 0.5-1.0 WAR a season as a utility glove alone.

Sixto Sánchez

Once the crown jewel of the Phillies’ farm system, Sánchez was acquired in the J.T. Realmuto trade in 2019. At this time, he was considered among baseball’s best pitching prospects, but shoulder injuries have shelved him for the past two seasons.

Sanchez isn’t the most intimidating presence on the mound at 6’0”. While his fastball can touch triple digits, it induces more ground balls than whiffs. It’s likely his best pitch, as he’s shown that he can dart the strike zone with ease, but it’ll be interesting to see just how much velocity he’s retained after more than two years off. His changeup is a work in progress, although it’s currently capable of missing some bats with tailing action. Sixto’s slider tunnels are similar to his cutter (a far inferior pitch); he can command it well and induce strikeouts. His cutter is likely his least-developed pitch, as it’s never fooled many hitters, but it can play a role in a more extensive, advanced pitch mix.

A lot has happened since Sixto Sánchez has last thrown a primary league pitch. He’s not likely to regain his former No. 2 starter potential, but Sixto can still be a valuable multi-inning relief piece with the potential to compete for a rotation spot.

Victor Mesa Jr.

The younger of the Mesa brothers, Victor Mesa Jr. signed with the Marlins out of Cuba in 2018 for $1 million. He’s one of the most popular draws in all of Minor League Baseball and has progressed quickly through the ranks.

Both brothers were known for their elite gloves coming out of the island, and Mesa Jr. projects as a plus defender with plus speed. He walked 10.1% of the time at Beloit this year, showing discipline and an ability to generate consistent contact. His most prominent limitation on offense is his strength and rotational athleticism, which hamper his overall power output. He’s yet to slug more than five home runs in any minor-league season, and he projects as more of a gap power guy than someone who will swing for the fences. Nonetheless, I believe there’s 15 home run potential once he’s filled out.

Mesa Jr. is easily the more talented of the two brothers and has a chance to crack the majors as a utility outfielder, with his power being the ultimate x-factor in his valuation. With the franchise’s outfield organizational depth as limited as it is, he may get an opportunity not afforded to prospects at other positions.

Yiddi Cappe

Yiddi Cappe was originally part of the famous 2019 international free agent class, and while he was tabbed to the Marlins for some time, he decided to hold out until 2020. After signing for $3.5 million, he’s enjoyed a solid start to his professional career thus far.

The Cuban import has an aggressive approach, and while he makes plenty of contact, he’s not known for making the best swing decisions. He ran an 80% contact rate at Jupiter and a 40% chase rate. I’m not nearly as optimistic as others about his ultimate ability to hit for power, as he ran a 40-grade max exit velocity at Jupiter (103.3 MPH). He’s still young and has a lot of physical projection, but the current metrics are underwhelming. Defensively, given his range, he’s athletic enough to stay up the middle and projects as an average glove at shortstop.

Yiddi has a physique comparable to Jose Salas but has a more substantial chance to stay at shortstop. Like countless other young prospects in the system, Cappe makes contact via an aggressive approach but with little pop. I believe he will continue to ascend the list, but I have him as a major-league fringe talent for now.

Cody Morissette

The Boston College product was the Marlins’ second-round pick in 2021 and was a first-team All-ACC selection in 2021 before signing with the organization for $1.4 million. He split time between the tough league and Jupiter last summer, putting up a 98 wRC+ at Single-A.

Morissette is an advanced hitter who can make contact in all parts of the strike zone. It’ll carry his power output, as he’s not much of an exit velocity guy but still has the potential to smack 15+ home runs due to his bat-to-ball skills. Cody has range, but he’s not the most dynamic athlete so he won’t be a burner on the basepaths. Defensively, Morissette likely stays up the middle, but his arm will probably restrict him to second base.

I think this was a solid find in the second round. His advanced contact capabilities are hindered by a lack of strength and rotational athleticism, and he’ll likely never play shortstop at higher levels. However, it’s still possible that Morissette earns a spot on a major league roster as a contact-first middle infielder with varying power output.

Joe Mack

A sturdy offensive presence behind the plate, Mack was a compensatory first-round pick in 2021. He struggled out of the gate at the complex league but found his swing at Jupiter once promoted in July.

I have a feeling that Mack could hit for both power and contact. He has excellent zone coverage and sprays to all fields. He has a 45 max exit velocity (107.6 MPH) right now, but I think he can grow into more power and eventually connect on 15-20 over an entire season. He’s an average receiver right now, but I see this improving as he progresses through the minors; it takes longer for young catching prospects to attain a strong feel for calling games. His plus arm all but solidifies his chance at staying behind the plate.

From yesterday, here's #Marlins catcher Joe Mack throwing out a runner attempting to steal. pic.twitter.com/qXlQXA1Y5v — Josh Norris (@jnorris427) October 11, 2022

Mack is the best catching prospect in the Marlins’ system, and he seems to be the best bet to pair alongside Nick Fortes once Jacob Stallings departs. There’s a lot to like here, given a favorable contact/power profile with average defense, and he could make significant strides up the list over the next couple of seasons.

Antony Peguero

Still just 17 years old, the young Dominican outfielder signed with the Marlins back in January. He impressed at the island’s Summer League, putting up a 112 wRC+, and should make a move stateside next June.

As is typical with all teenage prospects trying to make a statement, Peguero displayed an aggressive approach but a good feel for zone coverage. He’s an advanced slugger for his age, showing 55+ raw power with more to come as he fills out his frame. Peguero is playing centerfield for now, but due to his less-than-stellar athleticism, I think he ultimately moves to the right field and stays there with a strong arm.

There isn’t anything that stands about Peguero at the rookie ball level. He’s very young, but there’s a chance he becomes a contact/power corner outfielder with the potential to hit 20 home runs. It’ll be some time before we see him don the teal and pink, but the baseline toolset is intriguing.

Ronald Hernández

Another exciting catching prospect, Ronald Hernández is a switch-hitter from Venezuela who signed with the team in 2021. After a solid professional debut in the DSL, where he showed an advanced feel for discipline, the Marlins assigned him to the stateside complex league in June.

Already ahead of the game from a pitch selection perspective, Hernández also has strong bat-to-ball skills. His frame still has lots of projection, so there’s a chance he could grow into more power, although I don’t think he’ll ever be a legitimate threat to go yard. He’s also a talented receiver with a strong arm. Ronald should stay behind the plate and could be an excellent defensive catcher at the significant league level.

Like Mack, Hernández is years away as he continues to master the most challenging position on the diamond. He’s a better receiver than the first-rounder while equaling his contact profile, but he is a far inferior run producer since Hernández doesn’t seem like he’ll muster more than ten long balls a season. Expect this to be the organization’s main minor-league catching competition in 2023.

Zach McCambley

The Marlins’ third-round pick in the pandemic-shortened 2020 draft, McCambley had arguably one of the filthiest curveballs of anyone available. He signed with the team for $775k after a stellar career at Coastal Carolina.

McCambley’s greatest strength is his curveball. It generates tons of movement, and he has an excellent feel for commanding it in a hitter’s weak spot. Aside from this one 70-grade pitch, I don’t think he has a strong enough fastball to pair because it tends to induce more ground balls than whiffs. It rests in the low 90s and doesn’t have the kind of ride you’d hope from a potential major leaguer. His changeup is also a definite tertiary, throwing it in the mid-80s with little tailing action. The development of this pitch is crucial in whether or not he’ll be a capable starter.

I believe McCambley has the best singular pitch in the organization. His curveball is the ultimate swing-and-miss inducer, but his secondaries still need refinement. If he’s unable to tune his offspeed stuff, he’ll still be an effective relief piece.

Jordan McCants

The athletic middle infielder from Pensacola was a third-round pick in 2021, foregoing playing at Mississippi State and signing for $800k. He’s exceptionally raw but projectable, as he struggled mightily out of the gate as a professional, but he should fill out nicely.

Still developing as a hitter, McCants’ swing is short but lacks a clean bat path. He’s disciplined in his approach, running a 10.7% walk rate in the complex league this summer. I can see him growing into a 50-grade power hitter with added weight and strength, but that’s more theoretical. He’s a superb athlete and will stay up the middle with a likely move to second base due to poor arm strength. This athleticism will also allow him to steal 20+ bases a season.

Jordan McCants is the exact player you’d like to take a flier on: the physically projectable, toolsy up-the-middle athlete. There’s still a lot he has to put together, but I like the baseline skillset, and he has some helium entering 2023.

Griffin Conine

A Marlin by contract and blood, Griffin grew up watching his father play for the Fish (and now, they’re technically co-workers). Initially selected by Miami in the 2015 draft, he honored his commitment to Duke, turning pro in 2018 when scooped up by the Toronto Blue Jays. A 2020 trade deadline move brought him home.

Any prospect evaluation about Conine begins with his absurd raw power. He’s regularly capable of uncorking balls at over 110 MPH and could theoretically homer 30+ times a season. He has solid range for a corner outfielder and a cannon for an arm, effectively stamping him in right field. Griffin isn’t a threat on the base paths, and there’s serious concern that his discipline and bat path will knock him out of professional baseball altogether. His swing is entirely geared for lift and severely lacks strong zone coverage.

Third straight game with a homer for Griffin Conine. 17th on the season. pic.twitter.com/gsQR1G5pai — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) August 4, 2022

There are few professional baseball players who mash like Griffin Conine, but an inverse relationship exists between his power and hit tools. He almost seems reluctant to want to change his swing in such a way as to improve his contact precision. How well he’s able to retool the latter will go a long way in deciphering his ultimate production as a major leaguer.

Just missed the cut

Karson Milbrandt—Milbrandt had some of the best pitch data of any prep pitcher this summer’s draft. He’s 18 years old and has only thrown two professional innings, so I’m holding him back from the main list for now. Nonetheless, I love the stuff, and there’s plenty of projection here.

Andrew Nardi—Nardi is a hard-throwing lefty with an impressive fastball-slider combo. He pumps his fastball in the mid-90s and misses plenty of bats with his breaking ball. Andrew can already throw multiple swing-and-miss innings but needs to improve his command.

Sean Reynolds—It’s incredible just how talented a baseball player Reynolds is. He is a 6’8” former first baseman-turned-reliever who once lined missiles over 110 MPH. Sean is now firing his heater in the mid-90s and showing great tailing action on his changeup. I could see him in Miami’s bullpen someday.

Osiris Johnson—I’ve always given Osiris a chance because I love the athletic, toolsy profile referenced throughout my report. Johnson owned one of the highest max exit velocities on the Hammerheads this season (second at 109.2 MPH), attesting to his theoretical 15 home run output. He’s been disappointing as a professional, but I’m hopeful he can outgrow his aggressive approach and produce at some juncture.

M.D. Johnson—Selected out of Dallas-Baptist University in the 2019 draft, Johnson was an analytics darling due to his fastball and slider data. He occasionally employs a curveball and a changeup, but both lack a sophisticated design and command. I still think there’s the making of a serviceable reliever here.

Also M.D. against the 11th ranked prospect in baseball, Jackson Chourio. At bat ended in a ground out. pic.twitter.com/ZaCxqSWr3d — Fish on the Farm (@marlinsminors) September 7, 2022

Angeudis Santos—Santos is another projectable athlete with plus tools across the board except for hitting and power. He’ll stay at shortstop because he’s a superb athlete, but he’s a fringy hitter. Angeudis is very raw, but he has a lot of upside, and he’s a swing change away from entering the 40 FV tier.

Zach King—King comfortably locates his fastball in the low-90s. He also throws a slider and changeup, although his breaking ball is his most compelling offering. I’m intrigued by the frame and projection at 6’6”, which is why he makes my honorable mentions.