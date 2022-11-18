Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Thursday’s winter ball updates: Javier Sanoja (Cardenales de Lara) once again entered as a defensive replacement at second base; Jan Mercado (RA12) went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts.
- Jeff Conine has begun his second stint as a Marlins special assistant. Fired five years ago during the ownership transition, Mr. Marlin will make special appearances at game/events—beginning with today’s annual Thanksgiving meals distribution—and “provide guidance and assistance” to players throughout the organization. “I can’t tell you how excited I am to be back,” he tweeted.
- Also assisting with today’s 4:00 p.m. event at LoanDepot Park: Bruce Sherman, Caroline O’Connor and Avisaíl García. Isaac Azout and Daniel Rodriguez will provide live coverage for Fish Stripes.
- Tonight’s the deadline for the Marlins to tender contracts to their nine remaining arbitration-eligible players: Brian Anderson, Jon Berti, Garrett Cooper, Dylan Floro, Pablo López, Jesús Luzardo, Tanner Scott, Jacob Stallings and Joey Wendle. MLB Trade Rumors projects them to cost a combined $34.9 million in salary in 2023. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald singles out Anderson ($5.2M projection) as the one who’s most at risk of being non-tendered.
- Eric Longenhagen of FanGraphs shares notes on all the players who recently came and went from the Marlins during the recent 40-man roster crunch. He picks Adam Frazier as a player comp for Xavier Edwards. Frazier produced 11.5 fWAR during his pre-free agent years, so that’d be a terrific outcome for the Fish.
- As a reminder, Jeff Brigham, José Devers, Lewin Díaz, Elieser Hernandez and Nick Neidert are in limbo after being designated for assignment on Tuesday. Devers would remain with the Marlins organization if he clears waivers; the others can (and will) decline outright assignments and elect minor league free agency if unclaimed.
- NL Cy Young award winner Sandy Alcantara finished 10th in the NL MVP voting, sandwiched between Francisco Lindor and Trea Turner. He received down-ballot support from 11 different BBWAA voters, including local writers Daniel Álvarez-Montes of El Extrabase and Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald.
- Newly added to our Marlins Season Review series: Alex Krutchik’s analysis of Alcantara.
- Voting for the 2022 All-MLB Team is underway. You can vote daily for Alcantara through November 22.
- Former Marlins team photographer Joseph Guzy made a thread of his favorite Alcantara photos. Sampling of them below.
- Mike Ferguson reflects on Chuck Carr’s special place in Marlins history.
