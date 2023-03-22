Marlins Game Coverage
- Samurai Japan won their third World Baseball Classic title, beating Team USA, 3-2. The championship game had a storybook ending as Shohei Ohtani struck out Angels teammate Mike Trout to clinch it. Ohtani was named MVP of the tournament.
- Rob Manfred confirmed that the WBC will return in 2026. Among numerous other compelling storylines, I look forward to seeing Jazz Chisholm Jr. starring for Great Britain.
- After longtime Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson signed with the Cubs in free agency and the team didn’t acquire a starting-caliber veteran to replace him, it appeared as if they’d fill the void internally with promising youngster Vaughn Grissom. In a surprising twist, Grissom was optioned on Monday. Orlando Arcia will handle shortstop duties for Atlanta when the regular season begins.
- Another reminder that our Fish Stripes podcast shows are now part of the Fans First Sports Network! We have rebranded the podcast channel accordingly to Fish on First. If you were already subscribed, you should be getting new episodes as you normally would. Just look out for the new logo. Ratings, reviews and feedback are immensely appreciated.
Check out tonight's Fish Stripes LIVE from 7:00-8:00 p.m. ET on YouTube/Twitter/Twitch. Expect far more discourse on the WBC than the Marlins.
- As Isaac Azout pointed out, the 15 WBC games hosted at LoanDepot Park drew more than half as many paying fans as the 81 Marlins home games played at the venue in 2022.
- Greg Cote of the Miami Herald challenges the Marlins to build a team that entices those fans to come back during the regular season.
- The Marlins continue their final week of Grapefruit League competition by giving Trevor Rogers the start against the Cardinals (1:10 p.m. first pitch). Matt Barnes, JT Chargois, Dylan Floro and Steven Okert are expected to pitch in relief. Watch on Bally Sports Florida.
- In her Marlins Beat newsletter, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com spoke to Chargois about his coffee-drinking routine and hobbies. She also caught up with retired ex-Marlins pitchers Steve Cishek and Tom Koehler, who are coaching youth softball in their spare time.
- Johnny Cueto has been experiencing “general arm soreness,” per Skip Schumaker (h/t Jordan McPherson, Miami Herald). If all goes well with his bullpen session today, he’ll make his final Grapefruit League start on Friday. Barring further setbacks, he’s a candidate to make his Marlins regular season debut next Friday, March 31.
- On Tuesday, Jon Berti exited the game after being hit on the left hand by a Bryan Garcia pitch. “It responded well” to initial tests, but we’ll find out more later today regarding the severity of the injury. There are positive updates on Peyton Burdick (sprained right big toe), who returned from a two-week Grapefruit League absence, and Nick Fortes (right knee tendinitis) and Jordan Groshans (left shoulder soreness), who resumed batting practice.
- Marlins minor league affiliates sat out Copa de la Diversión in 2022, but the High-A Beloit Sky Carp (Paletas de Beloit) and Double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Pensacola Pok-Ta-Pok) are new participants for this upcoming season. The initiative aims to “embrace the culture and values” of the hispanic communities who live in the cities of MiLB teams.
