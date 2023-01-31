Marlins Podcast Episodes
January 31, 2023
- The Marlins completed their fifth trade of the offseason, receiving right-hander Matt Barnes and approximately $5 million cash from the Red Sox in exchange for Richard Bleier. Both relief pitchers are coming off relatively down years, but seemingly fit their new teams better than their old ones. Craig Mish of SportsGrid doesn’t expect Miami to begin the season with a “traditional closer”—Barnes will get high-leverage opportunities, but not exclusively in the ninth inning.
- The Sox made a brief tribute video for Barnes. No such for Bleier from the Fish.
- Jazz Chisholm Jr. is the first Marlins player ever to be featured on the cover of the MLB The Show video game. Getting the news “felt like Christmas before Christmas,” Chisholm says (via Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports). MLB The Show 23 is available for pre-order beginning on Monday.
- Keith Law of The Athletic ranks Eury Pérez (10th), Dax Fulton (78th) and Eder (97th) among his Top 100 MLB prospects. “There is no one in the minors with this kind of stuff, deception, and ability to throw strikes,” he writes about Pérez in dubbing him the top pitching prospect in all of baseball. Regarding Eder, Law reports that he has regained the quality of stuff he had pre-injury.
- Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports on how Nasim Nuñez has found journaling to be very important for his mental health.
