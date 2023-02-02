Welcome to Fishology! This new show, hosted by Daniel Rodriguez with analyst Louis Addeo-Weiss and assorted guests, is dedicated to bringing advanced stats to Miami Marlins podcasting like never before.

For the ninth episode, Ely Sussman joins in to react to Jazz Chisholm Jr. receiving cover athlete recognition and a new defensive assignment: center field. Then, the boys explain the thinking behind the Marlins’ Matt Barnes trade and what distinguishes Luis Arraez from the other “big splashes” that Miami’s front office has made in recent years.

Enjoy Episode 9 of Fishology!

Follow Daniel (@Drodyyy), Louis (@addeo_louis00), Ely (@RealEly) and Fish Stripes (@fishstripes).

