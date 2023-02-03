Jake Eder took the MLB prospect universe by storm in 2021. He’s fully “ready to go” after missing last season due to Tommy John surgery rehab.

Isaac Azout, Kevin Barral and Ely Sussman give their quick thoughts on recent Miami Marlins news, then interview Eder (9:45) about the following topics:

Immediate minor league success in his professional debut

Flashback to the MLB Future Game at Coors Field

Friendship with fellow Marlins prospect Max Meyer

Expected 2023 regular season workload

What he learned about himself during the rehab process

The MLB pitcher he likes watching most

Seeing his name back on top prospect lists again

Enjoy Episode 34!

During his phenomenal 2021 season with Double-A Pensacola, Eder led all Marlins MiLB starting pitchers (min. 60 IP) in earned run average (1.77) and fielder independent pitching (2.48). But he last pitched competitively in Aug. 13 of that year after suffering a left UCL injury that required Tommy John surgery.

Disappointing as it was to miss the 2022 campaign and see his potential major league debut pushed back, Eder considered it a productive year for him.

“When you have something like this happen, you have an opportunity,” Eder says. “You’d never get this time. You’d never get a year to just work on your stuff like this. I take advantage of it.”

Eder says he learned a lot about his body and how to stay in the best shape possible with proper nutrition. He has made “subtle changes” to his delivery with the goal of being “more efficient” and “more connected.” After rarely using his changeup against Double-A opponents, he’s optimistic that all the time he has spent working on it will make it a valuable part of his pitch mix moving forward.

In recently updated rankings, Baseball America, Baseball Prospectus, The Athletic, ESPN and Fish On The Farm agree that Eder is a top-10 prospect in the Marlins farm system. The Athletic’s Keith Law ranked him as baseball’s 97th overall prospect and he just missed the Top 100 for ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel.

The Marlins have not provided any specifics about what his 2023 workload will be, Eder says. It’s safe to assume that the 24-year-old won’t break camp with the big league team—he isn’t even among Miami’s non-roster invitees. However, he continues to see himself as a long-term starting rotation candidate and hopes to go through this season with as few restrictions as possible.

