Five 2023 MLB Draft prospects for Marlins to consider with top pick

Following the 2023 MLB Draft Lottery, the Miami Marlins ended up with the tenth overall pick. It’s the first time in franchise history that Miami will be drafting from that position in the first round.

In previous drafts, tenth overall picks have developed into elite players like Mark McGwire, Madison Bumgarner, and Tim Lincecum. The Marlins should already have a list of candidates that they’re considering taking.

Here are five top draft prospects who the Marlins should be looking at.

OF Enrique Bradfield Jr.

Enrique Bradfield Jr. is one of the most athletic prospects in the 2023 MLB Draft class. Bradfield is a Hialeah native with elite speed, excellent bat-to-ball skills, and a Gold Glove-caliber defense in the center field. He also draws comparisons to former Marlin Juan Pierre.

Enrique Bradfield Jr. is a 6’1”, 160-pound center fielder for the Vanderbilt Commodores. Bradfield has been a starter for the Commodores since he arrived on campus. He is the best base-stealer in the country and gets on base at a high rate. During his time at Vanderbilt, Bradfield has a .327/.433/.456 career slash line with 159 hits, eighteen doubles, nine triples, nine home runs, and swiped 93 bases in two seasons.

One of the most electric players in college baseball ⚡️



Enrique Bradfield Jr. stole home to tie it in the bottom of the 9th‼️ #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/mzsHN8oWoe — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) May 11, 2022

On FanGraphs, Enrique Bradfield Jr. is the seventh-ranked prospect in the 2023 MLB Draft. He’d address a need for Miami since the club currently does not have a true center fielder on the roster.

2. SS Jacob Wilson

Jacob Wilson is a collegiate prospect with arguably the most advanced plate discipline and approach in this draft class. He finished last season with the lowest strikeout rate in the country (min. 200 at-bats).

Jacob Wilson is a 6’3”, 190-pound shortstop for the Grand Canyon University Lopes. The California native has been a starting infielder for the Lopes since he arrived on campus in the fall of 2020. In 246 at-bats last season, Wilson only struck out seven times (2.5 K%). He also slashed .358/.418/.585 with 88 hits, eighteen doubles, twelve home runs, 65 RBIs, and a 1.004 OPS.

The Marlins are reportedly focused on acquiring more contact-oriented hitters in the future. Wilson matches that description perfectly.

3. RHP Hurston Waldrep

The first pitcher to mention on this list is Florida Gators right-hander Hurston Waldrep.

Waldrep is a 6’1”, 205-pound righty who had an excellent career for the Southern Miss Golden Eagles before transferring to Florida. During his time at Southern Miss, Waldrep posted a 7-2 record with a 3.22 ERA in 28 appearances and 17 starts. As a sophomore, Waldrep became the Saturday starter for the Golden Eagles and went 6-2 with a 3.20 ERA, 14 K/9, 1.16 WHIP, and struck out 140 batters in 90 innings pitched. He finished his 2022 season as an All-American.

Waldrep possesses a four-pitch mix that’s highlighted by his mid-to-upper 90s fastball. He touched 98 mph last season and has a devastating slider that gets plenty of whiffs. He’s a power arm with two plus pitches and draws some comparisons to Marlins prospect Max Meyer.

Hurston Waldrep (‘23 elig) working 96-99 early on & overwhelming hitters. Pairing w/ hellacious SL (clip) at 85-87. #PGDraft @GatorsBB pic.twitter.com/uLYpINcEL6 — PG College Baseball (@PGCollegeBall) October 28, 2022

4. INF Aidan Miller

The only high school prospect on this list will be infielder Aidan Miller.

The Trinity native out of J.W. Mitchell High School in New Port Richey, Florida is listed at 6’2” and 205 pounds. On Perfect Game, Miller is the fourth-ranked prospect and the second-ranked shortstop in the country. He’s also the second-ranked prospect and shortstop in Florida.

Miller is a potential two-way player who might be able to pitch at the next level. On the mound, he tops out at 94 mph with a curveball and changeup. As a hitter, Miller has plus power to all fields and runs well with a 6.88 60-yard dash. He is committed to play college ball for Arkansas.

Aidan Miller (‘23 FL) is on an absolute tear right now. 2nd homer in as many days. Just watch and enjoy. #WWBA pic.twitter.com/5Rlzl0221Z — Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) July 10, 2022

The last three times that the Marlins have drafted in the top 10, they’ve gone with college prospects (Jacob Berry, Max Meyer and JJ Bleday). But they might make an exception for a talented ballplayer like Aidan Miller.

5. 3B Yohandy Morales

Yohandy Morales is another local prospect from the college ranks. He’s one of the top statistical performers in the country and had a strong summer representing Team USA’s Collegiate Summer team.

Morales is a 6’4”, 210-pound third baseman for the Miami Hurricanes. Morales has been a starter for the Canes since he enrolled in the summer of 2020.

During his Miami career, Morales has a .308/.380/.594 career slash line with 139 hits, 29 home runs, 104 RBIs, and a .974 OPS. In his sophomore season, he slashed .329/.411/.650 with eighteen homers, 59 RBIs, 34 walks, and a 1.061 OPS.

OH MY GOD YOHANDY MORALES 400 FT BOMB INTO THE NIGHT SKY pic.twitter.com/S0K6bXJHPD — Calico Joe (@CalicoJoeMLB) March 5, 2022

Morales is a very talented prospect who has already accomplished a lot against tough competition in the ACC. He is projectable with plenty of room to fill in his frame and has easy power with a sweet swing. He also draws comparisons to another Miami native, Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres.