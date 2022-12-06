Marlins get 10th pick in 2023 MLB Draft

As announced Tuesday night on MLB Network, the Marlins will have the 10th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. The Pirates were the lucky winners of the inaugural draft lottery and received the top selection.

The lottery took place at the Winter Meetings in San Diego with Marlins director of amateur scouting DJ Svihlik in attendance.

The Marlins finished the 2022 campaign at 69-93, the ninth-worst record in the majors. Historically, the MLB draft order has gone according to the previous season’s reverse standings, but for the first time ever, the top six overall picks were determined via a weighted lottery system. Miami had a 2.7% chance of vaulting to the No. 1 spot. Instead, Pittsburgh did (16.5% chance). Specifically, the Twins made an improbable leap to No. 5, which bumped the Fish down a spot.

Just to float a couple way-too-early candidates for the Marlins’ first-round pick, the 10th-ranked 2023 draft prospect according to Prospects Live is Wake Forest right-handed pitcher Rhett Lowder:

The reigning ACC Pitcher of the Year, Lowder has some of the best pitchability in the entire class. He’s been into the mid-90’s with the fastball, sitting in the low-90’s later into starts with running life, mixing it with a good slider in the low-80’s and a diabolical change-up with late parachute and fading life out of the zone in the mid-80’s. It’s one of the best changeups in the class and comfortably projects plus. He can pitch backwards off the slider and change-up with ease and has good command and feel of his entire arsenal.

Baseball America’s 10th-ranked prospect is TCU third baseman Brayden Taylor:

Taylor was a second team Freshman All-American after posting a .324/.445/.572 line with Texas Christian in 2021. He hit 12 home runs, 11 doubles and walked (49) more frequently than he struck out (46). Taylor stands out for his keen batting eye at the plate. He appears to have advanced pitch recognition and rarely expands out of the strike zone, with solid contact rates as well. In 2022 he slashed .314/.454/.576 with 13 home runs, 14 doubles, 10 stolen bases in 10 tries and continued to walk (55) more frequently than he struck out (40). He has played all over the infield, but primarily handled third base duty for Texas Christian through two seasons.

Interestingly enough, the Marlins have never drafted from the 10th spot before. The top active major leaguers who originated from there are Madison Bumgarner (2007) and Michael Conforto (2014).

Following the first round, the Marlins own the fifth selection in Competitive Balance Round A. After that, they’ll be drafting ninth in every subsequent round. The 2023 draft will be held July 9-11 in Seattle.