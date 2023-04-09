The New York Mets have had the Marlins’ number so far in 2023, winning 5 of 6 head-to-head matchups entering Sunday’s matinee. Fortunately, for Miami’s sake, the mostly-dormant offense broke out in their final Citi Field series finale, establishing a new season high for runs scored in the 7-2 Easter Sunday victory over New York.

Left fielder Bryan De La Cruz got the scoring going with a 3-run homer in the first for his first of the season. He would be accompanied in the long ball department when Garrett Cooper deposited his team-leading third of big fly in the 5th. In 9 games this season, Cooper has hit .324/.361/.676/1.037.

No one in Miami is happier than @Trainboy100 after that DLC dinger. pic.twitter.com/khOzZ7ltZ7 — Louis Addeo-Weiss (@addeo_louis00) April 9, 2023

Overall, the Marlins would tag Carlos Carrasco for 6 runs over 4 2⁄ 3 innings.

Making a start in place of the injured Johnny Cueto, Braxton Garrett exuded flashes of the pitcher who posted a 3.58 ERA in 17 starts last season. He struck out 7 over 4 2⁄ 3 innings. The 25-year-old Garrett allowed 9 hits and 2 earned runs in the victory.

Braxton Garrett's 3 1st Inning Ks. pic.twitter.com/dsuCB1DDO5 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 9, 2023

In relief of Garrett, the Marlins bullpen authored 4 1⁄ 3 scoreless innings.

All that Glitters Sunday wasn’t gold, though. Center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. would be ejected following a perceived beef with home plate umpire Jeff Nelson that started when Chisholm contested a 5th-inning called strike he assumed to have been ball four.

“I felt like I was really being selfish,” Chisholm told the media postgame when reflecting about the ejection. “I could’ve just walked past and not said a word, but I was trying to be funny and say something and (home plate umpire Jeff Nelson) got butt-hurt about it.”

Chisholm was ejected from a Marlins-Mets game under similar circumstances in 2022.

Of Note

Bryan De La Cruz has homered in all four of his 4-RBI games. Two of those said games came within 5 days of each other (9/15/22 and 9/19/22). But it wasn’t all good for him in this contest—defensively, De La Cruz dropped a routine fly ball for a 2-base error, and he also got a poor read on the bases when he had an opportunity to tag and advance on a deep fly out.

Following a 4th inning lineout, right fielder Avisaíl García exited with a reported left hamstring injury. García spent time late last season on the IL with the the same issue.

Miami would suffer a second injury when reliever JT Chargois left with right back soreness after getting Luis Guillorme to ground out the 7th. Chargois has retired all 13 hitters faced across 5 appearances since joining the Marlins.

Although Skip Schumaker declines to designate anybody as the club’s closer, A.J. Puk has now finished 3 of the first 4 victories this season.

Skip Schumaker’s Postgame Press Conference

Looking Ahead

The road trip continues Monday as Miami travels to Philadelphia for their first season’s look at the defending NL Pennant-winning Phillies. Sandy Alcantara (1-0, 1.84 ERA), fresh off his 4th career shutout, will face off against Matt Strahm (0-0, 0.00 ERA).