- Thursday’s Marlins MiLB scores: Triple-A Jacksonville won, 6-1 (F/8); Double-A Pensacola won, 5-0; High-A Beloit won, 6-4; Low-A Jupiter lost, 12-2. Rehabbing Joey Wendle (Jacksonville) started at DH and went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. Evan Fitterer (Pensacola) shoved six scoreless innings in his Blue Wahoos debut, while Troy Johnston had his second straight multi-homer game. The Sky Carp are off to a 13-5 start—they started last season with a 13-27 record.
- Bryan De La Cruz became the only Marlin ever to strike out five times during a game in which he only batted five times, according the Stathead.
- Elsewhere around the majors, Shohei Ohtani fell a few feet shy of becoming the first modern player to hit for the cycle and pitch in the same game. The White Sox suffered their eighth straight loss in blowout fashion.
- Looking back at series predictions made by Fish Stripes staffers, livestream guests and Super Subscribers, nine people earned points from the Braves winning the series and Spencer Strider taking home Series MVP honors. Subscribe now to participate in Prediction Time prior to every Marlins series.
- The Marlins have a 54.8% chance to win their series opener against the Cubs, per FanGraphs. Marlins alumni and 2003 World Series champions Mike Lowell and Brad Penny will be in attendance. Triple-A Jacksonville (7:05 p.m. ET) and Low-A Jupiter (11:00 a.m. ET) are at home, while Double-A Pensacola (7:35 p.m. ET) and High-A Beloit (7:40 p.m. ET) are on the road.
- Happy Flashback Friday to those who celebrate. As part of a journalism class project, Grant Kiefer asked whether Marlins fans want to see a permanent return to the teal-and-black color scheme (90% of respondents said yes).
- Kevin Barral guest-hosted Fishology with Louis Addeo-Weiss and I. On the latest episode, we covered Bryan Hoeing, Sandy Alcantara, the Marlins bullpen and the lack of production at catcher and third base. Please subscribe to Fish On First wherever you get your podcasts!
- Christina De Nicola of MLB.com talked to A.J. Puk about the development of his sweeper and had him demonstrate the difference in grips between it and his old slider.
