Fish Stripes LIVE: 2023 Marlins series predictions

Here at Fish Stripes, we produce livestream panel discussions during the MLB regular season counting down to the start of each new Marlins series. Subscribe to the FS YouTube channel and turn on channel notifications to ensure that you don’t miss any of them!

The final segment of the show is always “Prediction Time.” Our 2022 predictions champion was Daniel Rodriguez. We’re tracking the 2023 results on this page.

A “Perfect Series” is worth three points. Here’s the scoring system:

Earn one point for correctly predicting which team will win the upcoming series

Earn one point for specifying the precise number of victories for each team

Earn one point for picking the “Series MVP” who accumulated the highest win probability added (WPA) during the series as calculated by FanGraphs

We encourage you to make series predictions, too. Become a Fish Stripes Super Subscriber to be featured on the show and in the leaderboard below.

The following people have made prognostications on Fish Stripes LIVE in 2023:

Staffers Louis Addeo-Weiss, Isaac Azout, Kevin Barral, Noah Berger, Grant Kiefer, Alex Krutchik, Daniel Rodriguez, Hector Rodriguez and Ely Sussman

Super Followers William Garcia, Parker Heyser, Sean Millerick, Paolo, Gabriel Revilla, Romeo Rodriguez, Jerar Encarnación Stan and Willyans

Guest Tanner McGrath

2023 Fish Stripes LIVE Series Predictions Rank Name Total Prediction Points Series Winner Points Series MVP Points Rank Name Total Prediction Points Series Winner Points Series MVP Points 1 Daniel Rodriguez 2 2 0 2 Jerar Encarnación Stan 2 2 0 3 Parker Heyser 2 2 0 4 Kevin Barral 1 0 1 5 Romeo Rodriguez 1 0 1 6 Paolo 1 0 1 7 Tanner McGrath 1 0 1 8 Ely Sussman 0 0 0 9 Isaac Azout 0 0 0 10 Alex Carver 0 0 0 11 Noah Berger 0 0 0 12 Louis Addeo-Weiss 0 0 0 13 Grant Kiefer 0 0 0 14 Gabriel Revilla 0 0 0 15 Sean Millerick 0 0 0 16 Bella Pickman 0 0 0 17 Willyans 0 0 0 18 Peter Pratt 0 0 0 19 David K. Tobin 0 0 0 20 John Rodriguez 0 0 0 21 Alex Krutchik 0 0 0 22 Loud Marlins Fan 0 0 0 23 Mat Germain 0 0 0 24 Aram Leighton 0 0 0 25 Craig Mish 0 0 0 26 Jonathan Andersen 0 0 0 27 Mayke Cabrera 0 0 0 28 Ron Cox 0 0 0 29 Stuart Walter 0 0 0 30 David Fernandez 0 0 0 31 Daniel Álvarez 0 0 0 32 Neil Raymond 0 0 0 33 Ethan Witte 0 0 0 34 Alex Aguirre 0 0 0 35 Hector Rodriguez 0 0 0 36 Alex Carr 0 0 0 37 Santiago (Son Los Marlins) 0 0 0 38 Nick Simoncini 0 0 0 39 Daniel De Vivo 0 0 0 40 Wyatt VanDyke 0 0 0 41 Danny Rodriguez 0 0 0 42 John Morales 0 0 0 43 Jeremiah Geiger 0 0 0 44 F1rst Place Fish 0 0 0 45 Kyle Sielaff 0 0 0 46 Chris Towers 0 0 0 47 Navi 0 0 0 48 Shaun Barrett 0 0 0 49 Billy Gil 0 0 0 50 Andrés Bolivar 0 0 0 51 Riley Fuentes 0 0 0 52 Puffy 0 0 0 53 Stoffer Cochran 0 0 0 54 Nancy Gemma 0 0 0 55 Jordan Shusterman 0 0 0 56 Travis Reilly 0 0 0 57 George Arango 0 0 0

Marlins vs. Mets, March 30-April 2 (watch)

Marlins vs. Twins, April 3-5