Monday’s Game
- Making his first career start vs. the Marlins, Spencer Strider carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning. Jean Segura singled to break it up. Miami’s offense just isn’t the same without Luis Arraez (left knee contusion).
- Sean Nolin made his Marlins debut in a mop-up role, yielding six runs (all earned) to the Braves in three innings of work. To be fair, the final three runs scored as a result of a catchable ball that fell between Jesús Sánchez and Bryan De La Cruz.
- Sixto Sánchez is set to throw in his third extended spring training game, but he’s still being limited to one inning at a time. Do not count on any major league contributions from him this season. More Marlins injury and rehab updates in our tracker.
- Elsewhere around the majors, the Rays have begun the season by winning 14 straight home games—that hasn’t been done since the 1880s. For the first time in Chris Sale’s distinguished career, he pitched five-plus innings without recording any strikeouts. Sonny Gray has MLB’s lowest earned run average (0.62) after pitching seven scoreless frames against the Yankees.
- Fish Stripes LIVE featured our youngest panelist ever, 13-year-old Ryan Schlesinger. With chiropractic care and functional health, La Pop takes a preventative approach that optimizes wellness and quality of life for all ages. Find out more here!
- The Marlins have a 32.9% chance to win their next game against the Braves, per FanGraphs, as Bryan Hoeing makes his 2023 Marlins debut. Triple-A Jacksonville (11:05.m. ET) and Low-A Jupiter (6:30 p.m. ET) are at home, while Double-A Pensacola (7:00 p.m. ET) and High-A Beloit (7:40 p.m. ET) are on the road.
- Glenn Geffner’s “What-If” Marlins roster is comprised of active players who the club has traded away over the years.
- The Dominican Republic, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Curaçao and Nicaragua are participating in the Caribbean Series that will be hosted at LoanDepot Park next winter.
- On this day 30 years ago, the Marlins secured their first-ever series win by blowing out the Rockies, 11-1. That would prove to be the largest margin of victory for the Fish during their inaugural season.
- Happy 28th birthday to A.J. Puk and happy 25th birthday to Davis Bradshaw. Puk’s debut season with the Marlins is off to a terrific start. Selected by Miami in the 11th round of the 2018 MLB Draft, Bradshaw owns a .299/.365/.366 slash line in 284 minor league games while primarily playing left field. He’s currently assigned to High-A Beloit.
