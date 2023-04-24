Seemingly every member of the 2023 Marlins bullpen is doing their job well, but who should we trust most moving forward? On this episode, Ely Sussman ranks his confidence level in Matt Barnes, Huascar Brazoban, Dylan Floro, Devin Smeltzer, Andrew Nardi, Steven Okert, A.J. Puk, Tanner Scott and George Soriano.

Entering Monday, the Marlins have MLB’s second-best bullpen in terms of win probability added. None of their relievers has blown a save yet this season. However, the group is merely average in terms of ERA (3.77) and 25th out of 30 in fielder independent pitching (4.56). Can they keep it up without striking out more opposing batters?

