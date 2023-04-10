 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Marlins vs. Phillies: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 10, 2023

Sandy Alcantara and Matt Strahm will start Monday’s Marlins vs. Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park. Full lineups and game notes in here.

By Ely Sussman
Sandy Alcantara wears sunglasses in the Marlins dugout prior to a 2023 Grapefruit League game at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium Photo by Danis Sosa/Fish Stripes

Welcome to Monday’s Marlins (4-6, -19 RD) vs. Phillies (3-6, -22 RD) game thread.

It’s the opening game of a new series, which means we’ve got an hour-long livestream with the Fish Stripes staff and special guests.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

Jean Segura #9 of the Miami Marlins runs to first during the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on April 08, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images
  1. CF Jazz Chisholm Jr. (97 wRC+ this season)
  2. DH Garrett Cooper (170)
  3. 2B Luis Arraez (196)
  4. RF Jorge Soler (107)
  5. LF Bryan De La Cruz (112)
  6. 1B Yuli Gurriel (102)
  7. 3B Jean Segura (19)
  8. C Jacob Stallings (23)
  9. SS Jon Berti (10)

RHP Sandy Alcantara (255 ERA+ this season)

Pregame Roster Moves: RHP George Soriano recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville; RHP JT Chargois (right oblique strain) placed on 15-day injured list

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Soler and Stallings in, Nick Fortes and Avisaíl García out

Additional Notes: This is Segura’s first opportunity to play against the team that employed him over the last four seasons...Stallings (back tightness) last played on Tuesday. His streak of catching every Sandy Alcantara start remains intact...J.T. Realmuto (.667 OPS in 33 PA), Kyle Schwarber (.729 OPS in 29 PA) and Trea Turner (.949 OPS in 28 PA) have the most head-to-head history with Alcantara among available Phillies players. He has even greater familiarity with Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins, but they’re both out due to injuries.

Phillies Starting Lineup

Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies poses with awards before playing against the Cincinnati Reds at Citizens Bank Park on April 08, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
  1. 2B Bryson Stott (158 wRC+ this season)
  2. SS Trea Turner (92)
  3. LF Kyle Schwarber (30)
  4. DH Nick Castellanos (107)
  5. 3B Alec Bohm (150)
  6. CF Brandon Marsh (191)
  7. LF Jake Cave (28)
  8. 1B Kody Clemens (38)
  9. C Garrett Stubbs (2)

LHP Matt Strahm (career 112 ERA+)

Notes: Every available left-handed bat is starting for the Phillies...This is Strahm’s eighth MLB season, but only his 27th career start. He has pitched beyond six innings in just two of those previous outings.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.

DraftKings Odds

