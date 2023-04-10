Marlins vs. Phillies: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 10, 2023

Welcome to Monday’s Marlins (4-6, -19 RD) vs. Phillies (3-6, -22 RD) game thread.

It’s the opening game of a new series, which means we’ve got an hour-long livestream with the Fish Stripes staff and special guests.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Sandy Alcantara (255 ERA+ this season)

Pregame Roster Moves: RHP George Soriano recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville; RHP JT Chargois (right oblique strain) placed on 15-day injured list

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Soler and Stallings in, Nick Fortes and Avisaíl García out

Additional Notes: This is Segura’s first opportunity to play against the team that employed him over the last four seasons...Stallings (back tightness) last played on Tuesday. His streak of catching every Sandy Alcantara start remains intact...J.T. Realmuto (.667 OPS in 33 PA), Kyle Schwarber (.729 OPS in 29 PA) and Trea Turner (.949 OPS in 28 PA) have the most head-to-head history with Alcantara among available Phillies players. He has even greater familiarity with Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins, but they’re both out due to injuries.

Miguel Rojas on Sandy Alcantara:



"I know for a fact that Sandy wants to be (in Miami) and wants to win there...He always wanted to be an ace. He always wanted to be a Cy Young-caliber pitcher...Hopefully he's listening to this and he knows how proud I am of him."#SandyDay pic.twitter.com/11UtpfmHc8 — Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) April 10, 2023

Phillies Starting Lineup

LHP Matt Strahm (career 112 ERA+)

Notes: Every available left-handed bat is starting for the Phillies...This is Strahm’s eighth MLB season, but only his 27th career start. He has pitched beyond six innings in just two of those previous outings.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.

