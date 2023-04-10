 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Offishial news, 4/10/23: Jazz Chisholm ejection, Twitter hiatus; hot starts around MLB

Today’s Marlins news roundup also features fresh merch for fans.

By Ely Sussman
Miami Marlins center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) and manager Skip Schumaker (55) talk to home plate umpire Jeff Nelson (not pictured) after Nelson ejected Chisholm for arguing a called third strike during the seventh inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday’s Marlins Game

Marlins Podcast Episodes

  • Sunday’s Marlins MiLB scores: Triple-A Jacksonville won, 8-3; Double-A Pensacola lost, 6-3; High-A Beloit won, 5-4. Steven Okert (Jacksonville) struck out three in a scoreless inning of rehab work and his velocity was close to what we’re accustomed to seeing in the majors. He’ll likely need one more appearance before being reinstated from the injured list. Pat Monteverde (Pensacola) struck out 55% of the batters he faced in his fantastic 2023 season debut (6.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 11 K). Jacob Berry (Beloit) delivered a walk-off RBI single.
  • We await further details on Avisaíl García (left hamstring soreness) and JT Chargois (right back soreness) after they both exited Sunday’s game prematurely. Find complete Marlins injury updates here.
  • Our weekly State of the Fish call-in show analyzed a busy week of Marlins baseball and addressed what they may do if García and/or Chargois require IL stints.
  • Emerging star Oneil Cruz fractured his ankle during a home plate collision. Deflating news for a Pirates team that is off to a 6-3 start to the season.
  • The Rays are still undefeated, having now swept the Tigers, Nationals and Athletics. They’ve scored double-digit runs in four of those nine wins.
  • Looking back at series predictions made by Fish Stripes staffers and Super Subscribers, nearly half of us correctly anticipated the Mets winning two out of three. Willyans (@wigglyfeels) received a Series MVP point for his Kodai Senga pick. Subscribe now to participate in Prediction Time prior to every Marlins series.
  • Join us for more Fish Stripes LIVE tonight beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET on YouTube/Twitch/Twitter. Special guest: Alex Carr.

  • Jean Segura grounded into his fourth double play. That leads all MLB players and it’s more than the entire rosters of the Guardians, Pirates and Reds. Segura’s 73.9% groundball rate is second-highest among qualified batters (trailing only Josh Bell).
  • Jazz Chisholm Jr. spent part of his Friday afternoon pickering with Twitter followers. As ordered by his girlfriend, Olivia, Chisholm later wrote that he won’t be tweeting again until the 40th game of the Marlins season (May 13).

