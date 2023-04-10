Sunday’s Marlins Game
"I probably said everything I needed to say on the field."— Bally Sports Florida: Marlins (@BallyMarlins) April 9, 2023
Jazz Chisholm Jr. talks about what led to his ejection today. #MakeItMiami pic.twitter.com/Jvd7cktXGv
- Sunday’s Marlins MiLB scores: Triple-A Jacksonville won, 8-3; Double-A Pensacola lost, 6-3; High-A Beloit won, 5-4. Steven Okert (Jacksonville) struck out three in a scoreless inning of rehab work and his velocity was close to what we’re accustomed to seeing in the majors. He’ll likely need one more appearance before being reinstated from the injured list. Pat Monteverde (Pensacola) struck out 55% of the batters he faced in his fantastic 2023 season debut (6.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 11 K). Jacob Berry (Beloit) delivered a walk-off RBI single.
- We await further details on Avisaíl García (left hamstring soreness) and JT Chargois (right back soreness) after they both exited Sunday’s game prematurely. Find complete Marlins injury updates here.
- Our weekly State of the Fish call-in show analyzed a busy week of Marlins baseball and addressed what they may do if García and/or Chargois require IL stints.
- Emerging star Oneil Cruz fractured his ankle during a home plate collision. Deflating news for a Pirates team that is off to a 6-3 start to the season.
- The Rays are still undefeated, having now swept the Tigers, Nationals and Athletics. They’ve scored double-digit runs in four of those nine wins.
- Looking back at series predictions made by Fish Stripes staffers and Super Subscribers, nearly half of us correctly anticipated the Mets winning two out of three. Willyans (@wigglyfeels) received a Series MVP point for his Kodai Senga pick. Subscribe now to participate in Prediction Time prior to every Marlins series.
- Join us for more Fish Stripes LIVE tonight beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET on YouTube/Twitch/Twitter. Special guest: Alex Carr.
- Entering this new week, the Marlins have 19.5% odds of making the postseason, per FanGraphs. They have a 48.9% chance to win their series opener against the Phillies.
- Jean Segura grounded into his fourth double play. That leads all MLB players and it’s more than the entire rosters of the Guardians, Pirates and Reds. Segura’s 73.9% groundball rate is second-highest among qualified batters (trailing only Josh Bell).
- Jazz Chisholm Jr. spent part of his Friday afternoon pickering with Twitter followers. As ordered by his girlfriend, Olivia, Chisholm later wrote that he won’t be tweeting again until the 40th game of the Marlins season (May 13).
- Ethan Budowsky of Just Baseball explained why the Marlins should stop experimenting with Chisholm as the team’s center fielder.
- “The similarities are striking” between Edward Cabrera and Sandy Alcantara, Glenn Geffner wrote. In the comments section of his post, I detailed why I don’t see as much upside in Cabrera.
- Marlins Historian created original merchandise featuring the Pro Player Stadium seating map from 2003.
- Speaking of 2003, on this day 20 years ago, Juan Pierre’s two-run walk-off single sealed a Marlins comeback win vs. Mets.
