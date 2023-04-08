Marlins vs. Mets: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 8, 2023

Welcome to Saturday’s Marlins (3-5, -21 RD) vs. Mets (4-4, -5 RD) game thread.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Trevor Rogers (career 101 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: De La Cruz in, Jesús Sánchez out

Additional Notes: Jacob Stallings was scratched shortly before first pitch due to back tightness...Pete Alonso (.384 OPS in 17 PA) and Brandon Nimmo (.862 OPS in 15 PA) have the most head-to-head history with Rogers among available Mets players...Despite the abbreviated outing from Edward Cabrera on Friday, the Marlins evenly distributed the relief work among five different arms. Every member of the bullpen should be available to pitch again today if necessary.

Mets Starting Lineup

RHP Kodai Senga (career 283 ERA+)

Notes: In his MLB debut against the Marlins last week, Senga struck out eight batters, all eight of them on his signature “Ghost Fork”...Highly touted 21-year-old catcher Francisco Álvarez has been newly recalled from Triple-A. He’s got an excellent career 143 wRC+ in the minors while consistently facing older competition, yet the Mets have him riding the bench again...Alonso has improved his strikeout rate every season of his MLB career. Early indications are that this trend will continue (14.3 K% in 2023).

A subplot in today's Mets game: It's Jeff McNeil's 31st birthday. McNeil homered on each of his last two birthdays.



"Pretty exciting to play a good game on your birthday," McNeil said last year. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 8, 2023

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.

