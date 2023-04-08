 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Marlins vs. Mets: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 8, 2023

Trevor Rogers and Kodai Senga will start Saturday’s Marlins vs. Mets game at Citi Field. Full lineups and game notes in here.

By Ely Sussman
/ new
Jesus Sanchez #7 of the Miami Marlins swings and misses a pitch during an at bat in the fourth inning against the New York Mets during the home opener at Citi Field on April 07, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Welcome to Saturday’s Marlins (3-5, -21 RD) vs. Mets (4-4, -5 RD) game thread.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

Luis Arraez #3 of the Miami Marlins bats against the Minnesota Twins on April 3, 2023 at loanDepot park in Miami, Florida. Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images
  1. CF Jazz Chisholm Jr. (75 wRC+ this season)
  2. 1B Garrett Cooper (131)
  3. 2B Luis Arraez (181)
  4. DH Jorge Soler (135)
  5. 3B Jean Segura (39)
  6. RF Avisaíl García (24)
  7. LF Bryan De La Cruz (38)
  8. C Nick Fortes (98)
  9. SS Jon Berti (-2)

LHP Trevor Rogers (career 101 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: De La Cruz in, Jesús Sánchez out

Additional Notes: Jacob Stallings was scratched shortly before first pitch due to back tightness...Pete Alonso (.384 OPS in 17 PA) and Brandon Nimmo (.862 OPS in 15 PA) have the most head-to-head history with Rogers among available Mets players...Despite the abbreviated outing from Edward Cabrera on Friday, the Marlins evenly distributed the relief work among five different arms. Every member of the bullpen should be available to pitch again today if necessary.

Mets Starting Lineup

Kodai Senga #34 of the New York Mets delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning of the game at loanDepot park on April 02, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images
  1. CF Brandon Nimmo (125 wRC+ this season)
  2. RF Starling Marte (118)
  3. SS Francisco Lindor (144)
  4. DH Pete Alonso (151)
  5. 1B Mark Canha (84)
  6. 2B Jeff McNeil (59)
  7. LF Tommy Pham (172)
  8. 3B Eduardo Escobar (-44)
  9. C Tomás Nido (-64)

RHP Kodai Senga (career 283 ERA+)

Notes: In his MLB debut against the Marlins last week, Senga struck out eight batters, all eight of them on his signature “Ghost Fork”...Highly touted 21-year-old catcher Francisco Álvarez has been newly recalled from Triple-A. He’s got an excellent career 143 wRC+ in the minors while consistently facing older competition, yet the Mets have him riding the bench again...Alonso has improved his strikeout rate every season of his MLB career. Early indications are that this trend will continue (14.3 K% in 2023).

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.

DraftKings Odds

