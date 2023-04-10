In 2003, the Florida Marlins were no stranger to dramatic victories. Including the postseason, Florida notched 12 walk-off wins. That included the one that came on this day 20 years ago. The Marlins walked off for the second straight day with a two-run single by Juan Pierre to down the New York Mets, 4-3.

Catcher Ivan Rodriguez had played the role of hero with a walk-off single the night prior as the Marlins and Mets met at Pro Player Stadium for the rubber game of a three-game series on April 10, 2003. After a strong start to the bottom of the ninth, the Marlins were down to their last out as Pierre stepped to the plate.

Against closer Armando Benitez, the inning started with a single by Mike Lowell and a double by Derrek Lee. After Benitez intentionally walked Todd Hollandsworth, the New York closer was able to get a force-out at the plate and then a weak fly ball to center off the bat of Brian Banks.

Pierre was able to get ahead in the count 2-1. On the next pitch, Pierre hit a screamer down the right-field line. Lee and Hollandsworth both scored easily to give the Marlins the dramatic win.

Trailing 3-0, the Marlins finally got on the board in the bottom of the eighth. Pierre plated the first run with an RBI single before scoring on a Rodriguez groundout. Ty Wigginton and Cliff Floyd each homered for the Mets in the loss.

Pierre finished 3-for-5 with three RBIs in the victory. Pierre hit .305 in 2003 with 204 hits, a league-leading 65 stolen bases and 100 runs scored. Three of those hits were walk-offs. The first came on this day two decades ago.