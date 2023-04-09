Marlins vs. Mets: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 9, 2023

Welcome to Sunday’s Marlins (3-6, -24 RD) vs. Mets (5-4, -2 RD) game thread.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Braxton Garrett (career 101 ERA+)

Pregame Roster Moves: LHP Devin Smeltzer selected from Triple-A Jacksonville; LHP Daniel Castano optioned to Triple-A; RHP Eli Villalobos designated for assignment

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Gurriel in, Jorge Soler out; Cooper switches from 1B to DH

Additional Notes: Going by weighted runs created-plus, the Marlins are MLB’s third-best hitting team against left-handed pitching this season and the third-worst against right-handed pitching...Despite working on seven days’ rest, Garrett is not fully stretched out as a starter. He maxed out at 72 pitches during Spring Training. That presumably factored into the club’s decision to call up the “fresh arm” of Devin Smeltzer...Happy birthday to Arraez, who turns 26 today.

#Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings said his back is feeling better today and that he should be good to go for Monday’s game against the Phillies. Sandy Alcantara is on the mound that night, and Stallings has caught all of Sandy’s starts dating back to last season. — Jordan McPherson (@J_McPherson1126) April 9, 2023

Mets Starting Lineup

RHP Carlos Carrasco (career 109 ERA+)

Notes: Alonso enters the day tied for the MLB lead with five home runs; none of his teammates have gone deep more than once...Carrasco has averaged only five innings per start during his New York tenure (dating back to 2021). The Mets rarely keep him in beyond 100 pitches...The highly touted 21-year-old Álvarez has been newly recalled from Triple-A. He’s got an excellent career 143 wRC+ in the minors while consistently facing older competition.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.

Louis Addeo-Weiss will handle the game recap article.

