On this episode, Ely Sussman guides you on quick visits to the Jupiter Hammerheads, Beloit Sky Carp, Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp now that all of them have begun the 2023 minor league season. Prospects of interest include Karson Milbrandt, Jacob Miller, Kahlil Watson, Jacob Berry, Alex Williams, Eury Pérez, Pat Monteverde, Paul McIntosh, Cody Morissette, Peyton Burdick and Anthony Maldonado.

Enjoy Episode 190!

Williams’ excellent High-A debut got him featured in our first Marlins Prospect Spotlight of the season.

For more about Jupiter and Jacksonville in particular, check out their season preview articles on Fish On The Farm.

Follow Ely (@RealEly) and Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) on Twitter. Check out our full coverage here at FishStripes.com.

The Fish Stripes podcast channel has rebranded to Fish on First! Our programs include The Offishial Show, Fish Stripes Unfiltered, Fishology and State of the Fish. All new episodes are posted to FishStripes.com/podcasts. You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Podbean, Megaphone or wherever you normally get your pods from.